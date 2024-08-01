IDF, Health Ministry readying for emergency situation amid rising tensions with Iran, Hezbollah

Following the security tensions, the IDF decided on Thursday to cancel leave for all soldiers in combat units.

For the time being, the IDF has not changed the directives of the Home Front Command, but the IDF says that they are prepared for defense as well as a response to attempts to harm Israel.

Also, Health Minister Uriel Busso held a series of situational assessments with the participation of the Ministry's Deputy CEO, Dr. Sefi Mendelovich, and hospital managers, health fund managers, and heads of the health system.

During the discussions, the professionals presented to the minister the issue of emergency preparedness, including the issue of medical manpower, the state of the protection complexes, emergency supplies, cyber protection, mental health arrays, and the methods of action to immediately raise the level of preparedness.

Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

This comes after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an attack in Tehran a day after Fuad Shukr was eliminated in Beirut. In this handout photo provided by the Iranian Presidency, Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, attends a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Tehran, July 30, 2024. (credit: Handout photo by the Iranian Presidency via Getty Images/JTA)

Yesterday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement: "Challenging days are ahead of us. Since the attack on the capitals, threats have been heard from all sides. We are prepared for any scenario, and we will stand united and determined in the face of any threat. Israel will exact a very heavy price for aggression against us in any arena."