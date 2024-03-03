Israel's health minister accuses WHO director-general of being 'Hamas puppet'

The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebryesus, claimed that Israel killed over 50 civilians, including children and two health workers during its latest wave of strikes in Rafah, in a post on X (formerly twitter) on Saturday.

Reports that tents sheltering displaced people in Rafah were bombed - reportedly killing 11 people and injuring 50, including children - are outrageous and unspeakable. Among those killed are two health workers. Health workers and civilians are #NotATarget, and must be… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 2, 2024

This post drew the attention of Israel's Health Minister Uriel Busso, who responded to the post, saying: "The Director General of the World Health Organization is once again sinning in his position, deliberately ignoring the reality on the ground and choosing the side of the murderous terrorist organization Hamas. The IDF is the most moral army in the world and works to protect the lives of the enemy's citizens before the law. On the other hand, Hamas murders and kidnaps innocent civilians and uses the residents of Gaza as human shields."

מנכ"ל ארגון הבריאות העולמי שוב חוטא לתפקידו, מתעלם במכוון מהמציאות בשטח ובוחר בצד של ארגון הטרור הרצחני חמאס.להלן העובדות: -צה"ל הוא הצבא המוסרי ביותר בעולם ופועל לשמירה על חיי אזרחי האויב לפנים משורת הדין. מנגד, חמאס רוצח וחוטף אזרחים חפים מפשע ומשתמש בתושבי עזה כמגן אנושי.… https://t.co/aM3GEzkmrZ — Uriel Busso-אוריאל בוסו (@BussoUriel) March 3, 2024

His post then criticized the WHO and other international organizations for " being used" by Hamas to help achieve their political goals, saying: "Employees of the World Health Organization and the official infrastructure of the organization are being used by Hamas until this moment to carry out terrorist acts and to imprison the Israeli hostages." Shas MK Uriel Busso leads a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on February 20, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Bosso added, "134 Israelis, including women, children, and the elderly, have been held captive by Hamas for 149 days and are in immediate danger of their lives. According to the evidence, they undergo severe abuse - physical and mental - starvation and serious sexual injuries."

He ended his post by accusing the Director-General of being complicit, saying: "Mr. Tedros, instead of condemning Hamas, you give support to a terrorist organization that rapes, murders and kidnaps civilians."

IDF has increased operations in Rafah

These posts come following reports by the IDF that it conducted several strikes in Rafah, including the Philadelphi corridor along Gaza's border with Egypt.

The IDF announced the strikes on Saturday night, claiming the targeted Hamas underground infrastructure, as well as Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives.

Dr. Itay Gal contributed to this report.