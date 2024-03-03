Israel's health minister accuses WHO director-general of being 'Hamas puppet'

His post then criticized the WHO and other international organizations for " being used" by Hamas to help achieve their political goals.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 3, 2024 16:34
Palestinians search for missing people under the rubble after an Israeli air strike on a house belonging to the Abu Anza family, in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on March 3, 2024 (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
Palestinians search for missing people under the rubble after an Israeli air strike on a house belonging to the Abu Anza family, in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on March 3, 2024
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebryesus, claimed that Israel killed over 50 civilians, including children and two health workers during its latest wave of strikes in Rafah, in a post on X (formerly twitter) on Saturday. 

This post drew the attention of Israel's Health Minister Uriel Busso, who responded to the post, saying: "The Director General of the World Health Organization is once again sinning in his position, deliberately ignoring the reality on the ground and choosing the side of the murderous terrorist organization Hamas. The IDF is the most moral army in the world and works to protect the lives of the enemy's citizens before the law. On the other hand, Hamas murders and kidnaps innocent civilians and uses the residents of Gaza as human shields."

His post then criticized the WHO and other international organizations for " being used" by Hamas to help achieve their political goals, saying: "Employees of the World Health Organization and the official infrastructure of the organization are being used by Hamas until this moment to carry out terrorist acts and to imprison the Israeli hostages."

Shas MK Uriel Busso leads a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on February 20, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Shas MK Uriel Busso leads a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on February 20, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Bosso added, "134 Israelis, including women, children, and the elderly, have been held captive by Hamas for 149 days and are in immediate danger of their lives. According to the evidence, they undergo severe abuse - physical and mental - starvation and serious sexual injuries."

He ended his post by accusing the Director-General of being complicit, saying: "Mr. Tedros, instead of condemning Hamas, you give support to a terrorist organization that rapes, murders and kidnaps civilians."

IDF has increased operations in Rafah

These posts come following reports by the IDF that it conducted several strikes in Rafah, including the Philadelphi corridor along Gaza's border with Egypt.

The IDF announced the strikes on Saturday night, claiming the targeted Hamas underground infrastructure, as well as Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives.

Dr. Itay Gal contributed to this report.



Related Tags
IDF
Rafah
Health Ministry
world health organization
Israel-Hamas War 2024