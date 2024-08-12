Heartwarming tales of survival: Dogs find new homes amid the chaos of war

The terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023, caused irreparable damage to the country and its people. Many lost loved ones and their sense of stability and security. Ten months later, the conflict continues, with increased escalation in the north. This tragedy affected not only humans but also hundreds of pets, who became collateral victims, were killed, or lost their owners.

The impact on dogs, in particular, has been heartbreaking. Loyal companions suddenly found themselves alone, wandering the streets, confused and scared. Some waited for their owners to return, not understanding why they were gone. Volunteers and animal rescue organizations have been working tirelessly to save these animals, providing them with care, shelter, and new homes.

On October 7, veterinarian and specialist in wild animal protection Dr. Shira Yishfa started the rescue operations, coordinating with two other operation rooms and rescuing around 1,200 dogs and cats. As she witnessed the sheer number of pets left traumatized and abandoned, Dr. Yishfa was both shocked and devastated by the unimaginable suffering these innocent animals endured. The sight of so many lost and frightened animals fueled her determination to save as many lives as possible.

“A large number of the rescued dogs were returned to their owners because we could identify them, but about 75% of the dogs we rescued from the northern part of the Gaza envelope couldn’t be reunited with their families initially because many owners were either kidnapped, murdered, or unreachable. Eventually, we were left with around 170 to 175 dogs that we couldn’t match with any family,” she said.

“We didn’t close our initiative until we placed each and every dog, whether it was reuniting them with families, finding foster homes, or permanent homes. We circulated their photos and used face recognition software, but we still had some dogs we couldn’t match. Eventually, we found homes for all of them,” Dr. Yishfa explained. Dr. Shira Yishfa started the rescue operations, coordinating with two other operation rooms and rescuing around 1,200 dogs and cats. (credit: DR. SHIRA YISHFA)

These efforts have led to heartwarming stories of survival and new beginnings. The Media Line shares the stories of dogs that managed to find new families despite the horrors of war. Due to their difficult fate, many of these dogs’ ages and breeds remain unknown, but their resilience and capacity for love have shone through, offering hope amid the devastation.

Story of Eshel

Eshel is a loyal dog tied to Kibbutz Kissufim, where her owner, Reuven Heinik, 56, of Ashkelon, worked as a manager at a dairy farm. On October 7, Hamas terrorists launched a brutal attack on the kibbutz, and Reuven was tragically murdered. In his final moments, Reuven managed to release Eshel, allowing her to escape the carnage. Lost and alone, the terrified dog roamed the dangerous Gaza border. Eventually, volunteers found her andbrought her to safety with Hanna and Anastasia, offering her a chance at healing after the nightmare she endured.

“On the morning of October 7, everyone was in shock. We had a party the night before and had gone to bed just a few hours before the attack. By 9 am, my boyfriend was called up for military service. There wasn’t time to panic or get too worried because we had to act quickly and do something,” Hanna recalls.

She shared that she and her friends started actively volunteering.

"We were exhausted but thought about how else we could help. We filled out an application from an organization that was asking for help with dogs found near the Gaza border and looking for their owners. We had experience with large dogs, so we decided to apply," explained Hanna.

Shortly after, the girls gave a temporary home to Eshel. Hanna, Anastasia and Eshel. (credit: Courtesy)

“The dog was scared and reacted negatively to men, other dogs, and large vehicles, especially pickups. She was so scared that she would wag her tail and lie on her stomach if she did something wrong or saw someone arguing. She was clearly very loved but frightened and panicked when it rained,” Hanna shared with The Media Line.

She explained that for them, Eshel was an island of peace as the girls couldn’t panic, knowing she would feel it intensely.

“Sometimes, the sirens would catch us outside, causing Eshel great stress, but she didn’t avoid us, and we managed to hold onto her. The experience helped us establish a better sleep routine and get out more, as before, it was just the store, car, and home. But with her, we had to go for walks often,” said Hanna.

“Our house doesn’t have a bomb shelter, so during the sirens, we went to the stairs, and she calmly followed us. She knew where to go and led us to our safe place,” she added.

Eventually, Hanna and Anastasia found a new permanent home for Eshel.

“We visited several families to choose her next home, understanding our lifestyle wouldn’t allow us to spend much time with her once work resumed. We knew from the start that we couldn’t keep the dog despite wanting to. We found a wonderful family and Eshel seems happy and loved,” shared Hanna.

Oded, 50, from Modiin became a new family for Eshel. With endless love and care, he has given Eshel a new lease on life, offering her the warmth and security she so desperately needed. In Oded’s embrace, Eshel found not just a home but a second chance at happiness, where she is cherished and loved just as she deserves.

“She was a little bit afraid, especially of noises like thunder or aircraft, but slowly she adjusted to the home and to the family and now she is okay. She has some friends, dogs that she meets every day in the garden, and she plays with them. Eshel is very cute,” he said.

Story of Shula and others

Eliran, 29, is an officer. As the war began, he was called to military service for three months. In the early days of the war, Eliran was serving near Gaza but later was moved to the West Bank, where he found and rescued a dog. Despite the constant danger and the heavy burden of his duties, Eliran, like many brave soldiers, didn’t forget the importance of compassion. Even in the midst of perilous operations, these soldiers risk their lives not only for their country but also to save the innocent creatures caught in the chaos.

“We have a base in the West Bank, and every day we go on operations inside the village. We help wounded people and sometimes find animals. There are many dogs in very bad conditions. We bring them to our base and then try to find them homes.” “Recently we saved five puppies and found homes for three of them. I took one of the last two to my house, intending to find her a home, but I fell in love and decided to keep her. I named her Shula,” he shared. Shula lies curled up against assault rifles stored on the base. (credit: Courtesy)

Eliran found the puppies in the middle of the West Bank without food or water. “They were very skinny and small,” he recalls.

“We took all the puppies to our base, and they lived there for two or three months. We found homes for most of them, but there’s still one left,” he told The Media Line. Eliran also shared that he and his team saved another dog just five days ago.

“He had been chained without enough food and water. He is very skinny and needs a lot ofwork to become a house dog.

"The puppies are much easier because they are cute, and all the soldiers give them food andwater. But the big dog is a challenge because he’s not used to people and can be aggressive. He’s a big dog, about 50 kilograms,” he explained.

Eliran’s hope is that each of these loyal companions, who have endured so much, will find a loving family to give them the safe and caring home they deserve.

Story of Oz

Yulia Fedorov, 28, is a recent immigrant from Canada. In December, three months into the war, she was volunteering to help the soldiers when she noticed several dogs at a military base. Among them, one dog stood out—confused, scared, and visibly saddened by the chaos around him. Yulia knew she could only save one, and her heart went out to this lost soul. Determined to give him a chance at a better life, she took the dog under her care.

“The soldiers were kind of giving him food but didn’t really know what to do with him. He was very sweet, skinny, and weak, so we decided to take him back with us,” she shared.

“It was a spontaneous decision because I didn’t want to leave him there. I wasn’t sure if he came from Gaza or a nearby kibbutz,” Yulia explained.

She told The Media Line that the dog seemed very domesticated, sweet, and friendly with people.

“Even though I wasn’t sure where he came from, he was still a puppy and had gotten used to people,” she said.

Eventually, Yulia took the dog and named him Oz, after the base where he was found. Yulia Fedorov and Oz. (credit: Courtesy)

“He didn’t know how to walk on a leash, so I carried him back to my apartment. He was too stressed out to pee or poo for the first two days. Training him from the beginning was challenging because he came straight from the wilds to me. He also had some health issues related to ticks, which took three months to clear. I couldn’t give him the surgeries he needed, like getting neutered, until then. But now he’s really healthy and has gained six kilos since December,” she shared.

“We go for a run together in the mornings, and a dog walker takes him out in the afternoon. When I come home from work, we go to the dog beach or the dog park. It’s really fun, and it has opened up my world more as I’ve met other dog owners and connected with people over similar things,” Yulia explained.