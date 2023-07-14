The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Dogs rescued from abusive living conditions during Israel Police operation

The innocent animals, previously subjected to neglect at the hands of now-apprehended criminals, have been given a second chance at a better life.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 14, 2023 17:41

Updated: JULY 14, 2023 17:43
Israel Police conducted a successful operation, rescuing dogs from deplorable conditions (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Police conducted a successful operation, rescuing dogs from deplorable conditions
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Multiple dogs were rescued from deplorable living conditions by Israel Police during a successful operation in the city of Shefa'am last Tuesday, according to a statement from the Israel Police.

The Northern District officers, accompanied by IDF soldiers, embarked on a search in a facility associated with illegal activities, leading to the discovery of dogs kept in distressing circumstances.

The initial operation took place on an undisclosed date when law enforcement officials identified dogs being held in harsh conditions within the facility.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the officers returned to the scene and managed to rescue three puppies and an adult dog, ensuring their safety and well-being. The innocent animals, previously subjected to neglect, were given a second chance at a better life.

Further reinforcements deployed to the site, found more animals

conducted a successful operation, rescuing dogs from deplorable conditions (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) conducted a successful operation, rescuing dogs from deplorable conditions (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

On Tuesday, further reinforcements were deployed to the site.

Officers from the Northern District, accompanied by Magav fighters and representatives from the Veterinary Service in the Yizre'el Valley, meticulously combed through the premises in search of evidence and additional animals.

During the operation, the officers confiscated a truck and a significant amount of money, which may be linked to the illicit activities carried out by the criminals.

On Thursday morning, officers from the Shefa'am station returned to the facility, this time accompanied by Magav and representatives from the Veterinary Service. Their collective efforts resulted in the rescue of four dogs, including three puppies.

Recognizing the urgent need for medical attention, the rescued canines were swiftly transferred for necessary treatment to ensure their physical and emotional recovery.



