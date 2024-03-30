Four lessons I hope my children learned 6 months after October 7 - opinion

When the first rockets struck southern Israel on the morning of Oct. 7, my phone erupted with notifications. I was filling in as the head of the JPost.com website, and at that moment I couldn’t have imagined the gravity of what was unfolding.

As the day progressed, despite it being Simchat Torah and Shabbat, I was glued to my keyboard, in pajamas at the dining table, sirens blaring overhead, my seven-year-old in tears, and my 13-year-old asking me, “Mom, what should we do?”

Little did we realize how fortunate we were to be in Jerusalem.

I could not stop to answer. I didn’t even know how to respond.

Until 1:30 a.m., I remained in that old chair, striving to communicate the unfolding events to the world. I worked tirelessly with my young web team. Rumors circulated about hostages. The uncertainty of the actual number of casualties loomed. Palestinians break into the Israeli side of Israel-Gaza border fence after Hamas terrorists infiltrated areas of southern Israel, October 7, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa)

It’s surreal to think this happened almost six months ago, as we’ve since been entrenched in this war. Our children are growing up amid one of Israel’s most painful chapters. There are funerals, teachers called up to reserves, and prayers for the hostages’ safety in their schools.

My 11-year-old put an Israeli flag as her WhatsApp status with the phrase “Together we will win.” My 16-year-old suggested we distribute blue-and-white shalach manot Purim food gifts tied with a yellow ribbon. My 15-year-old stepson attended the funeral of his school principal.

Having visited the South numerous times since that fateful day, taking a tour of the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute and seeing the IDF’s film of the atrocities I grapple with the incomprehensibility of how one human can commit such heinous acts against another. I try not to think about it. When I do, I cry.

I live with a sense of guilt for being a resident of Jerusalem. Unlike many others, my family doesn’t have relatives in the country who could have been victims of violence or taken hostage. My son is part of the IDF’s Psagot program, so he is currently studying at university and is set to serve six years in the army afterward. This means that while his friends are deployed in Gaza, he’s in Tel Aviv.

As a journalist, I often write about events I don’t directly experience. But somehow, this time it’s been different.

Let us emerge victorious, in whatever form that may take, as we continue to learn of more hostages that have been murdered at the hands of Hamas and as the international community condemns us for fighting for our security. I hope we’ll reflect on our progress in another six months and realize that we have achieved victory, even with all the sacrifices we are making now.

As we consider the Hamas massacre six months later, when it is now possible in Jerusalem to not even realize the war is still going on, it is important for me to make sure that what our country is going through will be a learning experience for my children. Here are four lessons I hope my children will take away from this tragic chapter:

Every role is vital

In Israel, not everyone serves in the military, but we all have a part to play in our nation’s defense.

For my teenagers, this might mean sharing pro-Israel content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram or participating in activities for displaced families through their schools.

For my son, it’s about excelling academically so he can become a skilled electrical engineer and physicist, eventually join the IDF and develop new tools to protect us.

Our contributions could include raising funds and packing supplies to simply continue to live our lives; our soldiers are in Gaza and up north so we can live normal lives.

I hope my children understand that every role is vital. Even if they’re not in leadership positions, they can make a difference whenever and however they can.

We achieve success through each of us playing our part.

Stay focused and ignore the noise

Since Oct. 7, antisemitism that might have simmered beneath the surface before has surfaced in shocking ways. Deniers not only question the atrocities perpetrated against our women but also, in some cases, that the massacre happened at all.

Internationally, there’s a wave of anti-Israel sentiment, from extreme accusations of genocide by South Africa to the Biden administration’s abstention on the United Nations Security Council’s anti-Israel/antisemitic resolution, which some Jewish groups say could undermine negotiations for a hostage release.

The streets echo with rallies, Palestinian flags, and calls against Israel.

However, Israel must stay focused on eliminating the terror threat to restore security. Despite the noise, we must remain steadfast in defeating Hamas, thereby defending the future of humanity and Western values.

I hope my children learn from Israel’s resilience. We will survive and thrive again.

Appreciate the little things

This morning, I ran on Tel Aviv’s beach. The crashing waves. The sun. The fresh air. My legs were strong enough to carry me. These “little things” have held newfound significance since Oct. 7.

It’s easy to complain. I hope my children – and I – learn gratitude for what we have.

Live

On Oct. 7, more than 1,200 lives were lost to senseless violence. Six months ago, evil terrorists invaded our homes and reminded us of life’s unpredictability and fragility.

We can’t control when we’re born or when we die. The tragic events of Oct. 7 should teach us the urgency of living fully each day.

Don’t delay acts of kindness, apologies, or spending time with loved ones.

While we hope never to face such horrors again, we must seize each moment as if it’s our last. Embrace every day with passion and purpose.

Simply put: Live. 

The writer is head of conferences and a strategic consultant to The Jerusalem Post. She is also the host of the Inside Israeli Innovation podcast.