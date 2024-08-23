IDF testing eight new snack options to add to field rations

The IDF announced in a post on Sunday that it had been trying out new snack options for field rations.

The IDF's Technological and Logistics Directorate (TLD) has been testing eight new innovative developments from the Israeli food-tech industry for suitability for use in the field.

Each one of the new snacks has a long shelf life, is rich in essential nutritional values, and is reportedly delicious.

"We were looking for food solutions based on innovative technology, adapted to different types of activities," Ayala Zorf, director of technological development at TLD, said.

The new snacks were presented to representatives of the various branches and commands of the IDF, with it being the first event of its kind to bring senior command into the process.

New options are kosher and vegan

Many of the new options are vegan or vegetarian. One option was smoothie powders made from freeze-dried fruits and another from buckwheat, along with crackers made from a variety of vegetables.

Dried food capsules, which turn into a rice and vegetable dish with the addition of hot water, were also on show.

One major test for the new snacks was the ability to withstand the climate, meaning they needed to stay fresh without refrigeration in field conditions.

This led to the "next generation" snacks, which mimic meat products, such as Kabanos made of spirulina, a type of blue-green algae rich in protein and vitamins, and 'meat cuts' made of pumpkin seeds.

Other major tests for the new snacks included an easy-to-carry package, being ready to eat, being prepared by adding water only and being kosher.

The snacks were created after the IDF implemented a new development process that involved collaborating with civilian food-tech companies.