Gender equality struggles intensify for Israeli women during war

Bazy Rubin, from Efrat, is among the thousands of Israeli wives whose lives were upended when their husbands were called up for military reserve duty following the October 7 Hamas attack.

“Most men in the reserves don’t consider themselves military men,” Rubin told The Media Line.

“They serve in the Israeli army between the ages of 18 and 22, but then they’re done. … On October 7, he and what felt like most of our neighborhood … had to get in their cars and report to their bases.”

In honor of National Women’s Equality Day in the US on August 26, which commemorates the 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote, The Media Line explored how the Israel-Hamas conflict has impacted gender equality in Israel, with a focus on the growing burdens shouldered by civilian women since the war began.

Michal Barkai Brody, founder of HaMetamrenot, a group supporting wives of reserve soldiers, described a similar experience. "⁠My husband was drafted on October 7, and as an entrepreneur and educator, I quickly realized that many women around me suddenly lost their independence, their ability to earn a living, and were forced into traditional gender roles," she told The Media Line.

Hana Rado, a prominent Israeli businessperson and gender equality advocate, explained to The Media Line how the ongoing conflict has pushed women further out of the public sphere. “In simple terms, women have disappeared from the public sphere. Even before the conflict, our situation was dire, and the current government has done everything to marginalize women from key roles and decision-making centers since it took office,” Rado said.

She added, “They dismantled the Authority for the Advancement of Women, and with the onset of the war, we’ve also vanished from public and media platforms. There isn’t a single woman in the war cabinet, no women on the negotiation teams with Hamas, and not enough women in newsrooms or on radio stations. I turn on the radio every morning and hear men interviewing men.”

Inequality on the homefront

While women in the IDF have been taking on greater responsibilities in the name of equality, civilian women are shouldering greater burdens because of the Israeli homefront’s chronic inequality. The ongoing conflict has placed immense pressure on families, with many women finding themselves in dual roles of primary caregivers and emotional anchors.

Rubin detailed her own experience: “Emotionally, I went through everything—from anxiety and fear to anger and frustration. During the first few weeks of the war, we had rockets in our area, even though it’s not something we usually experience. I had to ask a neighbor to come over so I could take a shower because if a rocket were to strike, we only have a minute and a half to get to a bomb shelter.”

Rubin's husband was away for nearly six months last year during two rounds of military service. She learned to rely heavily on her community for support. "I was left at home with four children. … During the first two weeks of the war, there was no school, so everyone was home. I couldn't even go out to buy groceries."

For Rado, this war has shown that women are not only the backbone of Israel but capable of performing any role or task with potentially lifesaving consequences. “Female observers and other women within the military have demonstrated professionalism, dedication, and boundless responsibility. … I am convinced, without a doubt, that if more women were in senior positions, we wouldn’t be in this nightmare.”

Women were particularly affected on October 7, suffering sexual abuse in addition to the regular violence. For those not directly involved in the terror attacks, many were left managing the home, family, children, and economy.

“I’ve seen women entrepreneurs and leaders rise, not just in awareness but in exceptional action. They’ve established command centers, raised donations, and created international teams that helped with Israeli advocacy and raised awareness of sexual violence,” Rado recounted.

The conflict has also sparked discussions about gender equality in Israel, particularly how society values women’s contributions. “Women have always played a crucial role in Israel’s survival, but their contributions are often overlooked. The war has made it clear that women are indispensable,” Rado added.

Many people on the Israeli homefront have experienced intense burnout over the last 10 months. For women, it’s like another work shift has been added to their day. “We intended to go on a sprint, but we find ourselves running an ultra-marathon we didn’t anticipate and didn’t believe we would be in. Even here, we draw inspiration and stand on the shoulders of giants: the feminist movement began in 1848 at the Seneca Falls Convention, and today, 180 years later, we are still on the path to achieving our goals. The question is what part we play in the chain of generations of great women making a difference,” Barkai Brody reflected.

Many women understand the struggles of Israel from the unique perspective of being the wife of an IDF reserve soldier. “I’m not holding a gun or going into zones where I could get shot at or encounter explosive devices. But at the same time, it’s clear that if I weren’t at home taking care of our family, my husband wouldn’t be able to do what he does. We don’t get enough recognition, but I’m honestly not sure what we can do better to get it,” said Rubin.

The Global Gender Gap Index, published by the World Economic Forum in 2023, ranked Israel 83rd out of 146 countries, a significant drop of 23 places from the previous year. This is Israel’s lowest ranking in 15 years and the lowest among countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) regarding gender equality. The index examines four main areas: economic participation and opportunities, education, health and survival, and political empowerment, with Israel showing particularly weak performance in economic participation and political empowerment.

Barkai Brody added, “After the tremendous efforts made by American women to pave the way for gender equality worldwide, we are being forced back to the 1940s, to traditional gender roles—managing the home while men go to battle. Alice Paul, one of the leaders of the suffragist movement, said that if we do not dare to fight politically, we will be ignored politically.”