Hostage Eden Yerushalmi confirmed killed in the Gaza Strip after body discovered

The bodies of six hostages were discovered by IDF soldiers in Gaza, including the body of 24-year-old Eden Yerushalmi, the family of Yerushalmi announced in an update to the IDF’s Saturday night statement.

Yerushalmi was abducted from the Nova Music Festival on October 7 by Hamas terrorists.

Yerushalmi had been working as a bartender at the festival, while her day job was teaching pilates.

Eden Yerushalmi on October 7

She had called her mother from the festival, where she was able to stay on the phone with her sister for three hours before her phone turned off. She had hid in a car alongside the bodies of her friends who had been killed, her sister told reporters. She later fled into a forested area where she was abducted.

Yerushalmi’s sister Shani had previously spoken out on her behalf - telling the Jewish News Syndicate in January that she had previously hoped her sister was shot so her death would be “quick.”

“I never thought they’d kidnap her,” Shani said.

“She could hear the sound of blood dripping on the floor as she played dead,” Shani said of her sister’s experience in hiding from the terrorists. “I told her not to listen and instead concentrate on the sound of my voice.”