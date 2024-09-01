Tel Aviv becomes center of nationwide protests demanding immediate hostage deal

Protesters blocked the entrance to Jerusalem Sunday evening as others marched through the streets of Tel Aviv carrying coffins protesting the abandonment of the hostages after reports came out that the bodies of six hostages had been retrieved from Gaza.

The crowds demonstrating have moved from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, with police managing to clear the entrance to Jerusalem after more than two hours of blockages.

The tens of thousands in Tel Aviv demanded an immediate hostage deal before more hostages are killed by Hamas.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino were alive in captivity for nearly 11 months, before being killed in captivity soon before IDF forces reached their location, according to an IDF initial assessment.

Strikes were called for dozens of locations around the country Sunday night, after protesters had gathered at junctions and blocked roads around the country Sunday morning. Protestors continue at thr Ra'anana Junction on Highway 4, calling for a deal now. Credit (credit: Micha Vardi )

Scheduled speakers

Families of hostages, labor union head Arnon Bar-David, the head of the Kibbutz Movement, and others were scheduled to speak at a main stage outside the IDF Kirya headquarters Sunday night in a protest organized by the Hostage Family Forum.

Furthermore, the Women's Protest for the Hostages blocked the Ayalon Highway on Sunday evening, holding massive posters of hostages.