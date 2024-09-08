Rally takes place in Hostages' Square for Avera Mengistu, who has been held by Hamas for 10 years

Saturday marked 11 months of captivity for many of the hostages held in Gaza by Hamas, but for Avera Mengistu, an Israeli taken captive in 2014, it marked his tenth year in Hamas captivity.

A rally to call for the release of Mengistu was planned for Sunday evening in Tel Aviv's Hostage Square, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said. Mengistu's parents and brother will speak at the rally, as well as the brother of Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held by Hamas for over ten years, and the brother of Hisham al-Sayed, who has been held since 2015.

The body of Oron Shaul has also been held by Hamas for multiple years.

Mengistu and al-Sayed are both believed to be alive, and videos of both have been released by the terror organization.

Both men are believed to have psychiatric disabilities, which caused them to wander into Gaza. FAMILIES OF Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu pose at a news conference in 2018 where they called for the release of the two Israeli civilians from Hamas captivity. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

"Let's show Avera and his family that we will not give up until he is safely home," said the forum Fighting to Free Avera Mengistu.

"The public is invited to come and express the pain and shock that we all feel after 10 years of abandonment in Hamas captivity."

"There has been almost no attention from the state, the media, Israeli society, and aid organizations to the family's suffering," said the forum.

10 years since Mengistu was kidnapped

"As of yesterday, September 7, it has been 10 years of Avera Mengistu being held in Hamas' brutal captivity," said the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

"In spite of the ongoing suffering - his family has not stopped turning to Israel's government, world leaders, and humanitarian organizations [asking them] to do everything to bring about his release from his cruel captors."

When the IDF first released the number of hostages taken following October 7, Mengistu, al-Sayed, Goldin, and Shaul were not included in this count, Goldin's mother Leah said. Demonstration on May 19, 2021 for the release of Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu, Israeli captives held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip as well as the bodies of Israeli soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, kept by Hamas as bargaining chips. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

“They didn’t count us,” she said, in a play on an Israeli expression that means "we did not matter to them."

After fighting with officials, Goldin was able to ensure that the hostages taken before October 7 were included in the hostage count.

Tovah Lazaroff and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.