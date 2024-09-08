Four mid-level IDF intel. officers were set to be promoted, moved to positions of same rank instead

Four mid-level intelligence officers from the IDF Southern Command were set to be promoted to senior posts in the Military Intelligence Directorate, Army Radio reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the four were in charge of providing intelligence information on October 7, when IDF intelligence failed to anticipate Hamas’s invasion.

Despite the Army Radio report, The Jerusalem Post has learned that the four were not promoted, but are merely being moved laterally to positions of the same rank because they have now served in the same positions for an extensive period, and it is routine to shuffle intelligence officers between different wings of the very large intelligence directorate.

Warning of a Hamas invasion was vetoed

The Post has also learned that Lt.-Col. “A”, who vetoed junior officer “V”’s warning of a Hamas invasion, has left the IDF and moved on to a post within the Israel National Cyber Directorate.

“A” was viewed by many as significantly responsible for blocking V’s views from getting to higher levels within the IDF, whereas these other four officers were not viewed as central to the failure. PHILADELPHI CORRIDOR view, between southern Gaza Strip and Egypt, seen July 15. (credit: FLASH90)

The IDF intelligence chief, his deputy, the head of intelligence analysis, and the top intelligence official for the Southern Command all resigned over their roles in the October 7 failure.

The main remaining senior official from the intelligence community is Unit 8200 Commander Brig.-Gen. Yossi Sariel, who is expected to resign soon.