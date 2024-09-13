IDF strikes over 140 Hezbollah targets in escalating northern campaign

In Lebanon over the past week, more than 140 Hezbollah terror targets were struck, including a weapons manufacturing site, terror infrastructure, weapon warehouses, observation posts, and launchers aimed at Israel’s northern border communities, the IDF announced on Friday evening.

The strikes resulted in the elimination of several Hezbollah terrorists, including a commander in the terror group's elite Radwan Unit.

In addition to operations in Lebanon, the IDF targeted several terrorists in southern Syria who were advancing terror activities against Israel.

Behind enemy lines

Alongside the airstrikes, soldiers from the 9th Brigade, a reserve Golani Brigade, completed an intensive exercise simulating operations in enemy territory.

The drill, led by the Ground Forces Training Center, involved various combat scenarios, including movement through complex terrain, advancing through mountainous routes, and coordinated fire activation. The brigade also practiced field casualty evacuations and ensured seamless coordination between the various command headquarters. IDF soldiers in the Golani Brigade's reservist 9th Brigade complete an exercise in Israel's northern border. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Since the start of the conflict, the brigade's soldiers have been fully mobilized, actively dismantling terror infrastructure and eliminating terrorists operating in the northern arena. Their continued presence on the front lines remains crucial to Israel's defense strategy.

Earlier on Friday, an aerial target from Lebanon fell in an open area of the Upper Galilee following sirens in the are.a