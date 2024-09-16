UN experts censure Western support for Israel since Gaza war

UN human rights experts criticized Western states on Monday for continuing to support Israel despite what they described as a genocide in Gaza, which might turn Israel into a "pariah" nation.

The situation in Gaza has prompted questions about Western states' long-standing political and military support for Israel, including from the United States and Britain.

"Shockingly, in the face of the abyss reached in the OPT (Occupied Palestinian Territories)...most member states remained inactive at best, or actively aiding and assisting Israel's criminal conduct," Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the OPT, told a press conference in Geneva, repeating allegations of genocide.

Israel denies the allegations and says it takes steps to reduce the risk of harm to civilians and that at least a third of the Palestinian fatalities in Gaza are terrorists.

Albanese, an Italian lawyer, said she was referring to Western states as well as some Gulf nations and others.

"I think it's unavoidable for Israel to become a pariah in the face of its continuous, relentless, vilifying assault of the United Nations, on top of millions of Palestinians," she said, citing verbal and military attacks on UN facilities in Gaza. Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, attends a side event during the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 26, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)

She also questioned Israel's right to a seat at the United Nations, which was acquired in 1949. "Should there be a consideration of its membership as part of this organization which Israel seems to have zero respect for?" she asked.

In response to her comments, Israel's permanent mission to the UN in Geneva criticized Albanese. "She is not fit to hold any position at the United Nations, and this has been made clear by many," it said.

UN officials continue streak of anti-Israel remarks

In the past, her remarks on the Israel-Hamas conflict have drawn scrutiny, including from a US ambassador in Geneva who said she has a history of using "antisemitic tropes."

Albanese was joined by three other UN independent experts who accused Western countries of hypocrisy and double standards, for example, by being more vocal over perceived rights violations by Russia since its invasion of Ukraine than of Israel's actions in Gaza. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

They are among dozens of independent human rights experts mandated by the United Nations to report and advise on specific themes and crises. Their views do not reflect those of the global body as a whole.