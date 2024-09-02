Francesca Albanese: 'Free the hostages, both Israeli and Palestinians'

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur, commented on the deaths of the six Gaza hostages over the weekend by saying that all hostages, both "Israeli and Palestinian," should be freed in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

"Free the hostages, both Israeli and Palestinians," she stated.

"Whether the Israeli #hostages found dead in a Gaza tunnel were executed or killed, this is yet another heinous crime that must be accounted for," she wrote.

The autopsy of the hostages found they had been shot in the head approximately 48-72 hours before being discovered by the IDF under Rafah.