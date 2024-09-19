Israel violated global child rights treaty in Gaza, UN committee says

A UN committee on Thursday accused Israel of "severe" breaches of a global treaty protecting children's rights, saying its military actions in Gaza had a "catastrophic" impact on them and are among the worst violations in recent history.

Over 41,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. Palestinian health authorities said earlier this week that 11,355 of those killed in Gaza are children, based only on fully-documented deaths.

"The outrageous death of children is almost historically unique. This is an extremely dark place in history," Bragi Gudbrandsson, vice chair of the committee, told reporters.

"I don't think we have seen before a violation that is so massive as we’ve seen in Gaza. These are extremely grave violations that we do not often see," he said.

Israel's delegation argued in a series of UN hearings earlier this month that the treaty did not apply in Gaza or the West Bank and said that it was committed to respecting international humanitarian law. Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon at the UN Security Council on September 4th 2024 (credit: screenshot)

It says its military campaign in Gaza is aimed at eliminating the Palestinian enclave's Hamas rulers and that it does not target civilians but the terrorists who hide among them.

The four-member UN Committee monitors countries' compliance with the 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child – a widely adopted treaty that protects minors from violence and other abuses.