'The gov't has given up on them': Protesters gather calling to bring hostages home

Israelis gathered at protests for the hostages around the country Saturday night, with locations in Rehovot, Haifa, Tel Aviv, HaOgen Junction, and a central stage in Tel Aviv organized by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Protests, ongoing almost since the outbreak of the war, have ramped up after a temporary lull in the weeks following the news that the bodies of six hostages - alive for months in captivity and killed soon before the IDF reached them, were returned to Israel.

As progress on a hostage deal has seemed to stall, frustration and pessimism about the possibility of bringing the hostages home have seemed to give protesters renewed energy.

Statements by the hostages' families

Yehuda Cohen, father of hostage Nimrod Cohen, asked the international community to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of a rally in Tel Aviv. Speaking to protest organizer Nava Rozolyo in a clip posted to her X account, he said that Netanyahu "is the only [block]" to a hostage deal.

He added that there is currently no deal being discussed and that he wants to see a hostage deal that includes a ceasefire. Einav Tsengauker, mother of Matan, who is still held hostage, speaks at a rally protesting for a hostage deal in Tel Aviv on September 21, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Protesters also gathered outside the home of President Isaac Herzog's Tzahala home, renaming the street Herzog lives on "The Abandoning President" Street - covering street signs with stickers showing this new name.

The president "normalized the abandonment of the hostages in Hamas captivity by the prime minister of October 7, the abandoner - Benjamin Netanyahu, and was silent in the face of Benjamin Netanyahu and the government of October 7's torpedoing of hostage deals," read the sign.

"Tonight is 351 days of the abandonment of 101 hostages in Hamas captivity," said the Hostage Family Forum in a statement ahead of Saturday's rally.

"The government has given up on them - but there is no way that the citizens of The State of Israel will give up on them. They are our sisters and brothers - we are their only chance."

"Only an unprecedented, widespread and powerful public struggle will bring them back," the forum added.

Einav Tsengauker, the mother of Matan, who was abducted in Gaza, claimed that "Netanyahu cooperates with Sinwar and gives him what he wants - a regional war. The price will be paid by the hostages and all citizens of Israel."

The Women's Protest for the Return of the Hostages also called on the public to take to the streets and call to bring the hostages home.

"Especially this week, when a total war is around the corner, when the prime minister prefers the wholeness of the coalition to a professional defense minister, when [government hostage coordinator] Gal Hirsch spreads another spin about a deal that does not exist, when it looks like we are getting farther away from a real deal - now is the time to take to the streets," said the protest group.

"We won't let cheap spin push the hostages back and hush up the abandonment. We won't let the government give up on 101 hostages."