A busy week for the Israeli air force

A new IDF report highlighted how essential Israel’s air force has been in defensive and offensive operations in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, and the West Bank.

In the past few days, more than 150 fighter jets have participated in various missions, striking missile launchers and military infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, the report commended the IAF’s invaluable role in the elimination of Hezbollah's head of operations and commander of the Radwan Force, Ibrahim Akil, and 15 other Hezbollah terrorists, including senior commanders in the 'Radwan Force' chain of command.

Brigadier General Amichai Levin

"In recent days, we've seen an increase in the IDF's initiated offensive activity in the northern arena to distance Hezbollah, weaken its power, and return northern residents to their homes," Hatzerim Base Commander Brigadier General Amichai Levin said.

"From this base, fighter jets took off to eliminate the Radwan Force commanders, led by Ibrahim Akil, precisely for this purpose. The Air Force is fully prepared in defense and offense and operates in all combat arenas to restore security to Israeli citizens."

Israel Air Force jets practicing aerial refuelling as part of readiness preparations, August 15, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Major A.

"We are here in a battery of Battalion 137 located in the northern arena," said Major A., commander of an Iron Dome battery in the north, "On the last day, we dealt with heavy barrages that included hundreds of aerial items, and we managed to provide maximum response to threats. For the past 11 months, we, soldiers, officers, and NCOs in regular service and reserves, have been deployed in the sector, intercepting aerial targets and defending the northern skies. However, it's important to convey that our defense is not hermetic. Therefore, one should follow Home Front Command instructions. We are proud to serve the citizens of the State of Israel and will continue to do so as needed."