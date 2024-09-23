Harris plans to raise hostage, ceasefire deal in meetings with UAE leader

US Vice President Kamala Harris plans to discuss efforts to secure a hostage and ceasefire deal in her meeting on Monday with the United Arab Emirates president, according to a White House official.

Harris and US President Joe Biden will meet separately with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This is the first in what is expected to be a series of foreign leader gatherings during the United Nations General Assembly week.

They allow Harris to demonstrate national security chops at a time when the Democratic administration is under increasing pressure to contain strife in the Middle East. President Isaac Herzog meets UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Dubai, on January 30, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Strikes on Hezbollah targets

Israel struck hundreds of Hezbollah targets on Monday in airstrikes that Lebanese health authorities said killed at least 182 people, making it the deadliest day in Lebanon in nearly a year of conflict with its Iran-backed enemy.

The talks at the White House are also expected to include discussions on the Gulf state's involvement in the Sudan conflict and its plans for artificial intelligence, an ambitious effort also drawing interest from US geopolitical rival China.