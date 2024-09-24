Hezbollah rocket crashes in Haifa suburb, police at scene

A rocket struck an open area in the Haifa’s bayside suburbs in northern Israel, police said on Tuesday.

Some 105 rockets were fired at Israeli territory from Lebanon in the past hour and a half, Israeli media reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, multiple rocket sirens sounded in the Haifa suburbs and in Acre and its surrounding areas, starting at 3:03 p.m. local time.

Alerts sounded in Kiryat Bialik, Jadeidi-Makr, and Kibbutz Lohamei Hagetaot, among other localities.

Police added that forces were operating at the scene, with no reports of casualties from the impact.

Shrapnel from an interceptor caused damage to vehicles in the Jadeidi-Makr area in northern Galilee, the police noted, with no injuries being reported. Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system operates for interceptions as rockets are launched from Lebanon towards Israel, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from Haifa, Israel, September 23, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Multiple sirens sound in area

In addition, remnants of a rocket were found near Rechasim near Haifa, the police said.

Furthermore, at 3:28 p.m. local time, sirens sounded in various communities of the Golan Heights.

Shortly after, at 3:45 p.m. local time, alerts blared throughout the Safed area in localities such as Rosh Pina, Kerem Ben Zimra, and Dalton.

הירי לצפון: תיעוד הנפילות באזור ראש פינה@rubih67 צילום: דוברות המועצה האזורית הגליל העליון https://t.co/9wyXGYlveT pic.twitter.com/5Z4BSKcLG8 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 24, 2024

Following the alerts, police issued a statement saying it had received reports of falling debris in various localities in the Golan Heights and Upper and Lower Galilee, where forces were operating at the scenes.

No injuries were reported, but severe damage was caused to property, the police stated.

A fire broke out in the Golan Heights area, which Fire and Rescue Authority firefighters were operating to extinguish.

'Red line must not be Tel Aviv'

Also on Tuesday, National Unity leader Benny Gantz visited the Haifa area and its suburbs amid the recent escalation.

"Our red line must not be Tel Aviv. Just as in the South, our red line is Kerem Shalom and Sderot; in the North, our line is Metula, Shlomi, and Kiryat Shmona," Gantz said.

He added that Israel would stop fighting only when the evacuees from the North would be able to return to their homes safely.

This is a developing story.