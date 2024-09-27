IDF strikes Hezbollah launcher used to fire at Haifa, targets Hezbollah infrastructure

Israel Air Force jets struck the Hezbollah launcher which was used to fire rockets at Haifa and the city's bayside suburbs earlier on Friday, the military said later in the day.

Earlier on Friday, the military said ten rockets had been fired from Lebanon at Haifa and the surrounding area, with some being intercepted and others impacting in open areas.

The military added that it had struck additional targets, among which were Hezbollah military infrastructure and terror squads in various areas of southern Lebanon.

This comes amid a surge in IDF strikes in Lebanon and an escalation in Israel's North.

Further IDF strikes on Lebanon

Late on Thursday, the military said it had struck some 220 terror targets throughout Lebanon, including weapons storage facilities and ready-to-fire launchers.

Israel Air Force jets carry out a strike in southern Lebanon, targeting the Hezbollah launcher used to fire rockets at Haifa. September 27, 2024. (Credit: IDF SPOKEPSERON'S UNIT).

In addition, on Thursday, the military confirmed it had eliminated Hezbollah's drone unit chief, Muhammad Hossein Sarur, in a precise strike.

Sarur oversaw numerous drone and missile attacks on Israeli territory.