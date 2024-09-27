One wounded in recent Hezbollah rocket barrage to North

An individual in his 20s sustained moderate wounds from shrapnel in northern Israel following the rocket barrages to the area, Magen David Adom (MDA) said on Friday.

MDA said its paramedics were providing him with medical treatment and were transferring him to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

Police said it had received reports of hits around the city of Tiberias, with police officers searching the area.

Earlier on Friday, multiple rocket sirens sounded in the Tiberias area at 9:29 a.m. and 9:59 a.m. local time.

Earlier, the IDF said ten rockets were fired from Lebanon at Haifa and the surrounding area, following the sirens that sounded in the area starting at 8:33 a.m. The scene of a hit in northern Israel. (credit: Via Maariv)

The IDF said it had intercepted some of the rockets, while others impacted in open areas.

Also on Friday, the military said it had intercepted four drones above the Rosh Hanikra coast.

Recent escalation

The Friday barrages come amid a series of IDF strikes in Lebanon and the recent escalation in Israel's northern front.

On Thursday, the IDF eliminated Hezbollah's drone unit chief, Muhammad Hossein Sarur, in precise strikes in Beirut, Lebanon.