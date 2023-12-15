IDF troops killed three hostages taken by Hamas after mistaking them for terrorists during operational activity in the Gaza City neighborhood of Shejaia, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Friday evening.

The three victims include Yotam Chaim, who was abducted from Kfar Aza on October 7, and Samer Talalka who was abducted from Nir Am on the same day.

During fighting in Shejaiya, Gaza, an IDF force mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat. They opened fired and killed them.The bodies were returned to Israel and identified as:️ Yotam Haim, abducted from Kfar Gaza️ Samar Fouad Talalka, abducted from Nir Am… pic.twitter.com/Cx6KbGw7RH — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) December 15, 2023

The family of the third victim asked that they not be identified.

Identifying the bodies

The IDF said that following the incident, acting on a suspicion of the identities of the deceased, their bodies were brought back to Israel for examination where it was determined they had, indeed, been among the hostages. Gaza hostage Yotam Haim (left) (credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE)

The IDF added that an investigation was immediately opened into the circumstances of the event. So far, the details regarding what happened have not yet been discussed with the public.

Minister Benny Gantz offered condolences to the grieving families, writing on Friday night that he was "heartbroken upon hearing the news.

"Our troops are carrying out deeply complicated operations, the most important this country has known," he wrote on X. "The pain that follows this war, is now heavier than ever."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum also expressed its sorrow at the loss of the three hostages killed.

According to the forum, Talalka, 25, had been the eldest of 10 children and was reportedly wounded by Hamas gunfire when he was initially kidnapped in early October.

This is a developing story.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.