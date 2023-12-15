IDF mistakenly kills three hostages in Gaza

Yotam Chaim and Samer Talalka killed by IDF fire, third hostage's family asked not to be identified • IDF launches probe into incident

By SAM HALPERN
Updated: DECEMBER 15, 2023 21:11
(L-R) Gaza hostages Samer Talalka, Yotam Chaim (photo credit: VIA WALLA/SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)
(L-R) Gaza hostages Samer Talalka, Yotam Chaim
(photo credit: VIA WALLA/SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

IDF troops killed three hostages taken by Hamas after mistaking them for terrorists during operational activity in the Gaza City neighborhood of Shejaia, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Friday evening.

The three victims include Yotam Chaim, who was abducted from Kfar Aza on October 7, and Samer Talalka who was abducted from Nir Am on the same day.

The family of the third victim asked that they not be identified.

Identifying the bodies

The IDF said that following the incident, acting on a suspicion of the identities of the deceased, their bodies were brought back to Israel for examination where it was determined they had, indeed, been among the hostages.

The IDF added that an investigation was immediately opened into the circumstances of the event. So far, the details regarding what happened have not yet been discussed with the public.

Minister Benny Gantz offered condolences to the grieving families, writing on Friday night that he was "heartbroken upon hearing the news.

"Our troops are carrying out deeply complicated operations, the most important this country has known," he wrote on X. "The pain that follows this war, is now heavier than ever."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum also expressed its sorrow at the loss of the three hostages killed.

According to the forum, Talalka, 25, had been the eldest of 10 children and was reportedly wounded by Hamas gunfire when he was initially kidnapped in early October.

This is a developing story.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



