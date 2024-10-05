Hezbollah rockets crash into buildings, houses in Karmiel, Deir al-Assad during Shabbat

Following red alert sirens activated in Karmiel and the surrounding areas on Saturday afternoon, damage was reported in Karmiel and in Deir al-Assad, according to the IDF.

There have been no reported casualties, although about ten individuals have been treated for anxiety, and three people were injured, according to the police.

Approximately 30 rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory in the barrage towards the center of the Galilee, the IDF reported. The majority of the rockets were intercepted however some crashed.

Sirens sounded in Karmiel again two hours after the initial barrage. In this barrage, about 25 rockets were seen crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, N12 reported. Several of them were intercepted.

Damage caused by rockets

In two videos and an image published to N12, the inside of a building and a house can be seen with a gaping hole in the roof, where a rocket crashed through in the earlier barrage.

הפגיעה הישירה בגג הדירה - וההרס בכל האזור | כך נראית הזירה בכרמיאל@sharonknoblich pic.twitter.com/fs3dLJQOSn — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) October 5, 2024

In Deir al-Assad, there is another video showing a hole in the roof of a house from a rocket.

Additionally, shrapnel struck an MDA vehicle in Karmiel.

MDA teams have begun working at the sites of the rocket and shrapnel crashes.

This is a developing story. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Maya Gur Arieh contributed to this report.