WATCH: IDF seals Hezbollah 250m underground tunnel in southern Lebanon

The IDF has sealed a major section of Hezbollah’s underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon, the military reported Saturday evening.

Forces from the Paratroopers Brigade, Yahalom Unit, and Northern Command Combat Engineering Unit, under the 98th Division, destroyed 250 meters of underground tunnels and facilities used by Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces.

The underground network was identified and investigated during recent cross-border operations, coordinated with special units. IDF forces uncovered command centers, terrorist combat packs, and large caches of weapons, which were reportedly intended for use in a Hezbollah invasion of Israel.

The tunnels also contained living quarters equipped with showers, a kitchen, and stockpiles of food.

Notably, the underground infrastructure did not extend into Israeli territory. The tunnels were sealed by the Northern Command Combat Engineering Unit and Yahalom Unit, in cooperation with the Defense Ministry's Department of Engineering and Construction.

Paratrooper Brigade and Yahalom Unit dismantle Hezbollah tunnel in southern Lebanon, October 5, 2024. (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF soldiers engage in close-quarter combat with Hezbollah forces

IDF troops, particularly the Paratroopers Brigade, remain engaged in combat in the mountainous terrain of southern Lebanon.

Within this Hezbollah stronghold, soldiers uncovered hundreds of weapons and eliminated several Hezbollah fighters in combat while directing air strikes.