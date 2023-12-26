The IDF's 931st Battalion of the Nahal Brigade discovered a cache of weapons, including dozens of Kalachnikovs, grenades, Bazukas, RPG rocket heads, and Israeli license plates inside a children’s bedroom in a civilian house, in the Tuffah area of Gaza City, the military announced on Tuesday.

The soldiers also managed to kill several Hamas terrorists in close-quarters combat.

As part of assistance to the ground troops, dozens of IDF fighter jets struck over 100 Hamas terror targets, including tunnel shafts, infrastructure, and military sites used by the terrorist organization to attack IDF troops.

IDF discoveries in northern Gaza

The IDF announced Monday night that it found traces of two hostages on the grounds of the Indonesian Hospital near Jabalya in northern Gaza.

According to the IDF, a yellow Toyota Corolla found in an internal hospital area belonged to Samer Talalka, who was kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 massacre. Talalka was one of three hostages mistakenly shot by IDF troops on December 15. IDF soldiers operate in the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, December 25, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally, blood traced to an unspecified hostage was found inside that vehicle along with pieces of a rocket-propelled grenade.