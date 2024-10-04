Israeli air force destroys 3.5 km. Lebanon-Syria Hezbollah smuggling tunnel

Israel Air Force fighter jets struck a 3.5-kilometer-long underground tunnel on Thursday, which crossed from Lebanon into Syria and was used for smuggling and storing large quantities of weapons, the IDF reported the following day.

According to the IDF, the tunnel was operated by Hezbollah's 4400 Unit, which is responsible for the transportation of weaponry from Iran to Hezbollah.

The IAF strike on the tunnel was conducted according to intelligence provided by the IDF Intelligence Directorate and succeeded in destroying terror infrastructure and weapons storage facilities, the military stated.

Additionally, Hezbollah infrastructure in the vicinity of the Masnaa border crossing between Syria and Lebanon was also reportedly targeted. Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Odaisseh near the border with Israel on September 18, 2024. (credit: RABIH DAHER/AFP via Getty Images)

IDF to continue operating against weapons smuggling

"These strikes join the elimination of the commander of the 4400 Unit, the terrorist Mohammed Jaafar Katzir, earlier this week," the IDF stated, adding that the military would continue to strike at terror infrastructure and weapons smuggling efforts that could harm Israeli civilians or soldiers.