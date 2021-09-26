12 youth hospitalized after taking 'Nice Guy' drug

12 young Israelis were hospitalized due to poisoning from the "Nice Guy" drug, with Israel Police and the Health Ministry opening a joint investigation and warning emergency rooms throughout Israel.

"Nice Guy" is one of a broad range of drugs known as " kiosk-sold drugs " in Israel, which are used for getting high or causing inebriation. The Health Ministry warns that these drugs, also known as "Mastulon" and "Mabsuton," are dangerous, illegal, addictive and can result in death.

The drugs were apparently mixed with an anticoagulant, which is dangerous to public health and can even cause death due to bleeding.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Two suspects were arrested by Haifa District police officers in Kiryat Motzkin and Haifa for supplying the drugs. Evidence linking them to the crime was found during a search by police.

Police intend to request an extension of the suspects' detention in the Magistrate's Court in Haifa, as the investigation continues.

The Health Ministry and Israel Police are continuing efforts to locate and seize the drugs and prosecute the distributors.