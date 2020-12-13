14-year-old girl from Efrat makes taekwondo history

14-year-old Emunah Samuels from Efrat has been training in taekwondo for the past few years. And she just made it to runner-up status in the European championships. She topped her Bulgarian and Serbian opponents in the cadet's competition in Bosnia. That win brought her to the final round on December 13, where she finally beat her Croatian opponent in the third round, declaring victory. Samuels previously won gold in a Swedish competition back in February, which is what opened the door to competing in the European championships now. She has her sights set on the 2028 Olympics, which is not unrealistic, since at this rate, she will advance to the junior level next year. Taekwondo, a Korean martial art developed in the 1940s, has been an Olympic event since 2000.Samuels told Ynet back in 2018 that she finds the blend between being an athlete and being committed to Judaism a flawless one – and hopes that, when it comes to the Olympics, her religious lifestyle would be accommodated. "I will continue to compete and give the fight," she said, "I want to be a role model for women and girls who want to be athletes but are afraid of what people will say."
