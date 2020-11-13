200 Thai workers head to Israel under cooperation pact

The agreement is known as the Thai-Israel Cooperation on the Placement of Workers (TIC). This was the third group to have gone to Israel under the agreement, with a first and second contingent consisting of some 386 Thai workers arriving in Israel this year.

The overall goal is to send 2,000 workers to Israel by the end of January, according to the report. The program was originally launched in 2012.

As noted in the report, the controlling of the COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand has led to approximately 16,466 workers being sent overseas.

