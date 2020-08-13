The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

2020 is a ‘lost year’, Bank Hapoalim expert warns

While Israel seems to be doing well in the amount of aid it offers citizens, Professor Leo Leiderman warns that the figure represents ‘the decision, we have no way to judge performance.'

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 13, 2020 23:25
A man enters the main branch of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2016. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A man enters the main branch of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2016.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
2020 Is a “lost year”, Professor Leo Leiderman told those taking part in a digital panel about the COVID-19 crisis and the investment market held by Bank Hapoalim on Thursday. “It’s possible that there will be no more world after the coronavirus,” he warned, meaning there will be no return to “business as usual.”
Israel is currently second only to the US in number of new coronavirus cases, which he said increases the risk of further complications when winter, and seasonal flu, begins.
Citing Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, who told a reporter the economy will follow the health developments as the world seeks to curb the virus, he said “the second wave reached us sooner than we expected.”
Israel, and the world, is in the midst of a recession, he said. The GDP is dropping in the US (-32.9%) and the EU (-40.3%) for the last quarter with Israel expected to release its figure on Sunday. “We’ve become poorer,” he explained.
One million Israelis are currently out of work, 80% of whom were placed on unpaid leave. He claimed that “it is clear nobody believes all these people will return to full employment.”
The job market is using the crisis to undergo various structural changes. These include using robots, digitalization, and offering flexible work models which include working remotely with a decrease in the number of office hours.
He seemed to point to bank experts supporting the view that Israel is headed towards elections when he said “we hope a new government will be in place that will allow us to get more things done” in relation to the bank investing in infrastructure, green energy, and roads.
Israel is placed among the countries that offer the most aid to their citizens, Leiderman said, but pointed to the fact the figure represents “the decision” to offer it.
“We have no way to judge performance,” which means we don’t know how much aid was actually delivered and how Israelis chose to use it.
He stressed that “all over the world, banks and Finance ministries agreed to do everything it takes” to print money and take on debt while increasing the deficit, “in an attempt to prevent a temporary crisis having permanent effects.”
He pointed to some surprising findings, such as NASDAQ rising by 20%, as evidence that some markets are faring well. Among them, e-commerce and digital streaming platforms.
Israel’s technology market reported a 27% drop in deals vs a 48% drop in “real world” deals, Head of Hapoalim Finance Market Division Kobi Shalom said.
He pointed to the figure of $2.5 trillion, on the global market, which is “waiting” for a “good” investment opportunity. “It’s important to buy [a] good [investment],” he said. “If it ain’t good, it won’t matter what you buy.”
He singled the food and agritech markets as being “in focus” as opposed to tourism or aviation which are now “not in focus.”
Taking the example of Bed Bath and Beyond, he suggested the retail market is able to bounce back during COVID-19, as that US company was able to do. It did so by transforming its stores into pick up and logistic centers, investing in online services and selling assets to gain the needed funds to stay afloat. For Shalom, this is a good example of how to survive a 50% drop in sales during unexpected times.
He predicted Estee Lauder and Levis aren’t going away any time soon.
Leiderman pointed to other points of careful optimism, the US real-estate market is expected to grow and, despite the extreme measures the world governments are taking, “we did not see a surge of inflation yet.”
When asked what may happen should a vaccine be found, he pointed to China. Where consumers aren’t as eager to return to shopping centers as hoped, as evidence such news will not be the silver bullet to rid the world of the lean times ahead.
“I myself would not be the first to board a plane or attend a concert,” he said, speaking about such a hypothetical vaccine being available.
Bank Hapoalim is gearing up for another panel soon that will deal with the Israeli real estate market situation during COVID-19.


Tags Bank Hapoalim israel economy Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Belgium's choice: Join Israel in promoting tolerance or fund anti-Zionism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Remembering Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, intellectual wonder and Jewish landmark By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
4 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
5 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by