Israel-Lebanon ceasefire takes effect
IDF reaches Litani for first time since 2006, targets Hezbollah in Beirut
IDF troops reached the Litani River in their ground invasion of Lebanon on Tuesday, marking the first time since the 2006 Second Lebanon War that Israeli soldiers have reached the area.Go to the full article >>
Smotrich: This ceasefire may secure Israel's security forever
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich explained why he voted for the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire in a post on X/Twitter on Tuesday night.
Israel issues evacuation warning for Beirut suburbs
The IDF issued evacuation warnings on Tuesday for several buildings in Beirut suburbs, according to a statement from the IDF's Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee on X/Twitter.
Biden announces Israel's truce with Lebanon with hope of paving pathway for Gaza ceasefire
The US President said that the deal will let Israel retain the right to defend itself while still giving the Lebanese government sovereignty.
Israel will gradually withdraw its forces from Lebanon and Hezbollah will not be permitted to rebuild its infrastructure in southern Lebanon over the next 60 days, President Biden announced on Tuesday afternoon from the White House, and the US and France will work with Israel and Lebanon to ensure their ceasefire agreement is fully implemented.Go to the full article >>
US official reveals how Israel, Lebanon truce will avoid pitfalls of 2006
The US and France will join efforts to oversee Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon in a deal ensuring Hezbollah's retreat.
Israel's withdrawal from occupied territories in Lebanon will be a phased approach across different sectors that will take no longer than 60 days, a senior Biden administration official shortly after President Biden announced Israel's and Lebanon's ceasefire from the White House on Tuesday afternoon.Go to the full article >>
IDF confirms Hamas commander found in former Gaza school
Mumin Al-Jabari was a senior terrorist in Hamas’ Gaza City Brigade’s sniper unit.
The IAF located and precisely struck Mumin Al-Jabari, a senior terrorist in Hamas’ Gaza City Brigade’s sniper unit, the IDF announced in a statement on Wednesday overnight.Go to the full article >>
Jewish groups welcome Israel-Lebanon ceasefire as vital for stability
Jewish leaders welcome the recently announced ceasefire deal, emphasizing the need for security and peace throughout Israel.
The Jewish Federations of North America said it welcomed the agreement for Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon, saying that Israel has "long endured the unacceptable threat" of Hezbollah.Go to the full article >>
Israeli strikes hit north Lebanon crossings with Syria for first time, minister says
The strikes came moments after Joe Biden announced a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.
Israeli strikes late on Tuesday targeted Lebanon's three northern border crossings with Syria for the first time, Lebanon's transport minister Ali Hamieh told Reuters.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire went into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.