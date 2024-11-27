Live Updates
Israel-Lebanon ceasefire takes effect

IDF reaches Litani for first time since 2006, targets Hezbollah in Beirut • Katz starts on Jordan border fence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops raise the Israeli flag in southern Lebanon. October 9, 2024. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/VIA SECTION 24A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)
IDF reaches Litani for first time since 2006, targets Hezbollah in Beirut

One solder killed, another succumbs to wounds • Katz starts on Jordan border fence.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operating in the Litani River area in Lebanon for first time in over two decades. November 26, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops reached the Litani River in their ground invasion of Lebanon on Tuesday, marking the first time since the 2006 Second Lebanon War that Israeli soldiers have reached the area.

Smotrich: This ceasefire may secure Israel's security forever

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich explained why he voted for the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire in a post on X/Twitter on Tuesday night.

Israel issues evacuation warning for Beirut suburbs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
The IDF issued evacuation warnings on Tuesday for several buildings in Beirut suburbs, according to a statement from the IDF's Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee on X/Twitter.

Biden announces Israel's truce with Lebanon with hope of paving pathway for Gaza ceasefire

The US President said that the deal will let Israel retain the right to defend itself while still giving the Lebanese government sovereignty.

By HANNAH SARISOHN
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House (photo credit: Nathan Howard/Reuters)
Israel will gradually withdraw its forces from Lebanon and Hezbollah will not be permitted to rebuild its infrastructure in southern Lebanon over the next 60 days, President Biden announced on Tuesday afternoon from the White House, and the US and France will work with Israel and Lebanon to ensure their ceasefire agreement is fully implemented. 

US official reveals how Israel, Lebanon truce will avoid pitfalls of 2006

The US and France will join efforts to oversee Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon in a deal ensuring Hezbollah's retreat.

By HANNAH SARISOHN
IDF troops operating in the Litani River area in Lebanon for first time in over two decades (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel's withdrawal from occupied territories in Lebanon will be a phased approach across different sectors that will take no longer than 60 days, a senior Biden administration official shortly after President Biden announced Israel's and Lebanon's ceasefire from the White House on Tuesday afternoon. 

IDF confirms Hamas commander found in former Gaza school

Mumin Al-Jabari was a senior terrorist in Hamas’ Gaza City Brigade’s sniper unit.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Soldiers from the Kfir Brigade operate in Beit Layiha in the Gaza Strip, November 20, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IAF located and precisely struck Mumin Al-Jabari, a senior terrorist in Hamas’ Gaza City Brigade’s sniper unit, the IDF announced in a statement on Wednesday overnight.

Jewish groups welcome Israel-Lebanon ceasefire as vital for stability

Jewish leaders welcome the recently announced ceasefire deal, emphasizing the need for security and peace throughout Israel.

By HANNAH SARISOHN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
36th Brigade soldiers operating southern Lebanon during two month operation, published November 24, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
The Jewish Federations of North America said it welcomed the agreement for Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon, saying that Israel has "long endured the unacceptable threat" of Hezbollah. 

Israeli strikes hit north Lebanon crossings with Syria for first time, minister says

The strikes came moments after Joe Biden announced a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

By REUTERS
A general view of the scene where a projectile fell after Israel's military reported a barrage of projectiles crossing over to Israel from Lebanon, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in Maalot-Tarshiha, northern Israel, November 24, 2024. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Israeli strikes late on Tuesday targeted Lebanon's three northern border crossings with Syria for the first time, Lebanon's transport minister Ali Hamieh told Reuters.

Israel at war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire went into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.