IDF issues curfew in southern Lebanon from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m.

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Aicahy Adraee announced that the IDF would be imposing a curfew on southern Lebanon from 5 p.m. on Wednesday until 7 a.m. on Thursday.

#عاجل بيان عاجل إلى سكان #جنوب_لبنان: ⭕️من أجل سلامتكم وأمن عائلتكم يحظر عليكم الانتقال جنوبًا نحو القرى التي طالب جيش الدفاع بإخلائها أو نحو قوات جيش الدفاع في المنطقة. كل تحرك نحو هذه المناطق يعرضكم للخطر.⭕️نخبركم انه ابتداء من الساعة الخامسة مساء (17:00) وحتى صباح غد في… pic.twitter.com/XFEK9vb8uL — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 27, 2024

"For your safety and the safety of your family, you are prohibited from moving south toward the villages that the IDF has ordered to be evacuated or toward IDF forces in the area. Any movement toward these areas exposes you to danger," Adraee said.

They added that it is prohibited to cross the Litani River in either direction and reminded that the IDF was still deployed across much of southern Lebanon.