Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF issues curfew in southern Lebanon from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Aicahy Adraee announced that the IDF would be imposing a curfew on southern Lebanon from 5 p.m. on Wednesday until 7 a.m. on Thursday.

"For your safety and the safety of your family, you are prohibited from moving south toward the villages that the IDF has ordered to be evacuated or toward IDF forces in the area. Any movement toward these areas exposes you to danger," Adraee said.

They added that it is prohibited to cross the Litani River in either direction and reminded that the IDF was still deployed across much of southern Lebanon.

Home Front Command: Golan schools allowed to reopen
By ELI ASHKENAZI
11/27/2024 05:06 PM
IDF arrests four Hezbollah operatives who approached IDF in Lebanon
By WALLA! , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 04:37 PM
US brokers release of three Americans imprisoned in China
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 03:45 PM
Russia says it will respond if US puts missiles in Japan
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 03:44 PM
Lebanese Armed Forces seen heading to country's south as IDF withdraw
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 03:35 PM
Egyptian President, Jordanian King meet in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 03:21 PM
Myanmar junta says does not recognise ICC statements
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 03:15 PM
Iran says it has the right to react to Israeli strikes
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 02:54 PM
Biden to begin work on Gaza ceasefire on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
11/27/2024 02:09 PM
Hezbollah has right to defend itself if Israel attacks, official says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 01:49 PM
UK counter terrorism police arrest six over 'PKK activity'
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 12:35 PM
IDF fires artillery towards Lebanese returning home in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 12:11 PM
Lebanese DM: Israel's operational freedom contradicts ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 11:57 AM
Cyprus speaks to Lebanese PM, offers to assist on ceasefire
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 10:02 AM
Iran welcomes the ceasefire in Lebanon, foreign ministry spokesperson sa
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 06:30 AM