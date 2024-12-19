Houthis fire projectile at Israel, IAF strikes in Yemen's capital for the first time
IDF evacuates central Gaza amidst intensifying hostage deal talks • Netanyahu: military to remain on Mt. Hermon
Israel at war: What happened on day 439?
IDF evacuates central Gaza amidst intensifying hostage deal talks • Extremist Israelis penetrated Lebanon, and Joseph’s Tomb area in Nablus.
The IDF's Arabic media spokesperson issued evacuation warnings on Wednesday for residents of the El-Bureij area of central Gaza.
Sirens blare across central Israel following missile fired from Yemen
This is the second time this week that Yemen targeted Israel. An initial drone was fired toward the country on Monday.
Sirens sounded across central Israel due to a projectile that was fired from Yemen, the IDF announced during the early hours of Thursday morning.
Airstrikes heard in Yemeni capital Sanaa - report
The strikes began less than an hour after the IDF intercepted a ballistic missile launched toward central Israel by the Houthis.
Airstrike explosions were heard in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, Israeli media reported in the early hours of Thursday morning.
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.