Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

Houthis fire projectile at Israel, IAF strikes in Yemen's capital for the first time

IDF evacuates central Gaza amidst intensifying hostage deal talks • Netanyahu: military to remain on Mt. Hermon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Footage of missile interception over central Israel after Yemen fired a projectile toward the country, December 19, 2024 (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)
Footage of missile interception over central Israel after Yemen fired a projectile toward the country, December 19, 2024
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Israel at war: What happened on day 439?

IDF evacuates central Gaza amidst intensifying hostage deal talks • Extremist Israelis penetrated Lebanon, and Joseph’s Tomb area in Nablus.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Palestinians search for their belongings at the site of an Israeli raid on a house, amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, December 16, 2024. (photo credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)
Palestinians search for their belongings at the site of an Israeli raid on a house, amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, December 16, 2024.
(photo credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

The IDF’s Arabic media spokesperson issued evacuation warnings on Wednesday for residents of the El-Bureij area of central Gaza.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Sirens blare across central Israel following missile fired from Yemen

This is the second time this week that Yemen targeted Israel. An initial drone was fired toward the country on Monday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Map of where rockets were sounded throughout central Israel after Yemen fired a projectile toward the area December 19, 2024 (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/TZOFAR)
Map of where rockets were sounded throughout central Israel after Yemen fired a projectile toward the area December 19, 2024
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/TZOFAR)

Sirens sounded across central Israel due to a projectile that was fired from Yemen, the IDF announced during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Airstrikes heard in Yemeni capital Sanaa - report

The strikes began less than an hour after the IDF intercepted a ballistic missile launched toward central Israel by the Houthis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Smoke rises from a fire following an Israeli air strike in Hodeidah, Yemen in this handout photo released on July 20, 2024. (photo credit: HOUTHI MEDIA CENTRE/Handout via REUTERS)
Smoke rises from a fire following an Israeli air strike in Hodeidah, Yemen in this handout photo released on July 20, 2024.
(photo credit: HOUTHI MEDIA CENTRE/Handout via REUTERS)

Airstrike explosions were heard in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, Israeli media reported in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 100 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.