Houthis fire projectile at Israel, IAF strikes in Yemen's capital for the first time

Israel at war: What happened on day 439?

IDF evacuates central Gaza amidst intensifying hostage deal talks • Extremist Israelis penetrated Lebanon, and Joseph’s Tomb area in Nablus.

YONAH JEREMY BOB By

Palestinians search for their belongings at the site of an Israeli raid on a house, amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, December 16, 2024. (photo credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

The IDF's Arabic media spokesperson issued evacuation warnings on Wednesday for residents of the El-Bureij area of central Gaza.

