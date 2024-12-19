The unique brutality of Yemen's Houthi intelligence services - exclusive

The Counter Extremism Project (CEP) on Thursday is due to publish a report delving into the unique brutality of the Yemen Houthi intelligence services with the Jerusalem Post exclusively obtaining a copy of the report prior to its publication.

The report names some of the top Yemen Houthis intelligence officials which could also lead to new sanctions against some of those individuals.

Also, the report uncovers how the Yemen Houthis have “laundered” some of their officials into their Foreign Ministry in order to continue to sabotage and siphon off humanitarian aid after global powers started to notice the intelligence ministry was undertaking such illegal activities.

It is authored by Ari Heistein, an independent security consultant with a foreword by Edmund Fitton-Brown, Senior Advisor, Counter Extremism Project and UK Ambassador to Yemen (2015-17).

The Houthi regime occupies Sanaa, a large part of Yemen, including most of the Red Sea coast, which also covers around two-thirds of the country’s population, though the globally recognized Yemen government still controls more of Yemen’s territory. Major General Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim (C), chief of intelligence of the administration of Yemen's Huthi rebels in control of the capital Sanaa, and other Huthi officials attend an official parade commemorating the sixth anniversary of the Huthi takeover of the capital Sanaa on September 20, 2020. (credit: Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images)

Fitton-Brown said that he “had prolonged, intensive exposure to the Houthis in the context of successive rounds of Yemeni peace talks during that period,” saying that he “became familiar with the virulent and somewhat bizarre nature of the group.”

He noted that, “they chew the qat plant, which adds a narcotic high to their violent and extreme ideology and character.”

Fitton-Brown said the new report is groundbreaking because “it shines a light into the darkest corner of the Houthi apparatus of oppression – their Security and Intelligence Service (SIS), which secretly and semi-secretly manages some of the Houthis’ most sensitive and egregious activities.”

“It is involved in radicalization of minors, in a country where the use of child soldiers is commonplace. It smuggles arms, recruits spies and assassins, and conducts liaison with terrorist groups,” wrote Fitton-Brown.

Moreover, he wrote, “It is directly involved in appalling human rights abuses, including against aid delivery personnel in Yemen – and it has played a leading role in the Houthi diversion of humanitarian assistance that CEP h has highlighted.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“It is of particular value that Ari has named names in this report. Most SIS officials, below the highest level, would probably prefer not to have their names in lights. They will worry about coming to the attention of foreign authorities when they travel. And it is likely that Ari’s information will be used by international sanctions authorities, who may decide to sanction more Houthis in view of the group’s many abuses. Prominent members of SIS, both at the national and provincial level, are strong candidates for targeting,” said Fitton-Brown.

Moreover, he stated, “The value of Ari’s research is difficult to overstate, at a time when the world has been taken by surprise by the Houthi assault on freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, damaging global trade, impacting world prices and decimating the Suez Canal revenues that are crucial to the Egyptian economy.”

“They have also made themselves a cause célèbre amongst the type of Westerners who habitually side with Middle Eastern extremists against their own governments and against Israel,” he said.

Houthi aid diversion

As noted in a previous CEP report on Houthi aid diversion, the report said that, “SIS served as the enforcement arm for the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation (SCMCHA).”

“Until recently, SCMCHA was tasked with interfacing with humanitarian organizations and overseeing their work in Yemen. However, the body was disbanded on 9 October 2024 and its responsibilities were transferred to the Houthis’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (MLSA),” said the report.

Next, the report stated that, “The disintegration of SCMCHA may have resulted from growing international pressure on humanitarian aid organizations to cease cooperation with the Houthi agency known for disruption and diversion of aid.”

Further, the report noted, “the problem of Houthi aid diversion in Yemen was ongoing for nearly a decade prior to SCMCHA’s termination, the recent Houthi military campaign against Israel and the group’s sustained attacks on international shipping drew additional attention to that problem.”

Fitton-Brown told the Jerusalem Post that to end the Yemen Houthi threat to world trade, the limited attacks from the US and Israel to date probably would be insufficient.

Rather, he said the closest any party came to containing the Houthis were the Saudis in the late 2010s, but that the West had blocked them from finishing the job due to concerns that Saudi attacks would prevent humanitarian aid and collateral civilian harm from indiscriminate Saudi air strikes.

He said that if the world wants to stop this issue it might need, “to get the Saudis to finish the job with the Houthis.”

The former UK ambassador said that this would require the West switching to being in favor of Saudi intervention despite its previous record blocking Saudi intervention.

Further, he said that Saudi intervention might get pushed forward “if the Iranians are foolish enough to escalate” and if Iran attacked the Saudis or if there were other destabilizing moves between Israel and Iran, forcing Riyadh to take a clearer and more interventionist stance.