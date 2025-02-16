US State Sec. Rubio lands in Tel Aviv, hostages reveal details of captivity

A woman cooks, as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes shelter in a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, March 6, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Israel held a security meeting to discuss the matter of putting caravans in the Gaza strip, a political source told Maariv on Saturday.

This comes after a video started circulating on social networks showing trucks carrying caravans, which were claimed to be intended for families whose homes in Gaza were destroyed.