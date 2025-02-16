US State Sec. Rubio lands in Tel Aviv, hostages reveal details of captivity
IAF strikes terrorists in south Lebanon • US and Israel seek return of six add'l living hostages
Rubio arrives in Tel Aviv for first visit to Middle East as secretary of state
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously told reporters that the Trump administration would be the most supportive US presidential administration to Israel
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Tel Aviv late on Saturday in his first visit to the Middle East.
Torture, interrogation and lice infestation: Hostages reveal first details of captivity
The hostages were held in extremely unhealthy environments full of lice, bedbugs, mold and mildew.
The three hostages released on Saturday have revealed the details of their captivity, including Hamas's use of interrogation and the dire conditions they were held in.
Milei welcomes return of Argentine-Israeli hostage Iair Horn
Argentine President Javier Milei released a statement welcoming former Gaza hostage and Argentine citizen Iair Horn after almost 500 days in captivity on Saturday.
Israel considers placing caravans in Gaza in coordination with US
Following footage of trucks carrying caravans in Gaza, a senior political source said the matter will be discussed with security officials. The source confirmed coordination with the US.
Israel held a security meeting to discuss the matter of putting caravans in the Gaza strip, a political source told Maariv on Saturday.
This comes after a video started circulating on social networks showing trucks carrying caravans, which were claimed to be intended for families whose homes in Gaza were destroyed.Go to the full article >>
Nir Oz pub reopens in honor of former manager Iair Horn's return
The community hopes the pub will again become the center of social life in Nir Oz – a place for meeting, remembrance, and hope for continued returns home.
Upon the release of former Gaza hostage Iair Horn after 498 days in captivity, the Kibbutz Nir Oz pub – which Iair used to manage – has decided to reopen for the first time since October 7, 2023.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 73 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal