Hamas posts hostage propaganda video, Netanyahu delays prisoner release

IDF soldiers recover Shiri Bibas's remains on Saturday February 22, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The forensics team that identified Shiri Bibas's body confirmed that she did not die in an Israeli airstrike as Hamas had previously claimed.

"We were met with depths of evil and malice that could not be conceived," Dr. Chen Kugel, a leading forensic scientist from the National Center for Forensic Medicine, said on Saturday. "Our examination showed no evidence of injury from the bomb."

"This is a difficult day for us and for all citizens of Israel," he concluded.

Shiri Bibas's body was returned to Israel from Gaza on Friday night. Hamas transferred her remains to the Red Cross, which transferred them to the IDF. The military brought then brought her body to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for confirmatory testing.