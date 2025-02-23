Hamas posts hostage propaganda video, Netanyahu delays prisoner release
Trump says he saw the six hostages return • Shiri Bibas was not killed by IDF airstrike, forensic evidence confirms
Shiri Bibas was not killed by IDF airstrike, forensic evidence confirms
“We were met with depths of evil and malice that could not be conceived," Dr. Kugel said.
The forensics team that identified Shiri Bibas's body confirmed that she did not die in an Israeli airstrike as Hamas had previously claimed.
"We were met with depths of evil and malice that could not be conceived," Dr. Chen Kugel, a leading forensic scientist from the National Center for Forensic Medicine, said on Saturday. "Our examination showed no evidence of injury from the bomb."
"This is a difficult day for us and for all citizens of Israel," he concluded.
Shiri Bibas's body was returned to Israel from Gaza on Friday night. Hamas transferred her remains to the Red Cross, which transferred them to the IDF. The military brought then brought her body to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for confirmatory testing.Go to the full article >>
Hamas forced Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa-Dalal to watch as fellow hostages get released
Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal were forced to watch the terrorist organization's staged release ceremony for three freed hostages.
Hamas forced Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal to watch as six other hostages were released from captivity on Saturday.
Tal Shoham, Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert, Eliya Cohen, Avera Mengistu, and Hisham Al-Sayed were freed from the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
Hamas asks hostages 'how they feel' as brothers in captivity freed
In a video posted to its Telegram channel, the terrorist organization made the two hostages watch as the others were released.
The video shows the two in the back of a car very close to the stage where the release ceremony for Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert, and Eliya Cohen.Go to the full article >>
Freed hostages starved underground, forced into humiliating rituals, one disguised as Muslim woman
The six freed hostages endured months of isolation, abuse, and deprivation in Hamas’s underground tunnel network.
Released hostage Omer Shem Tov was forced to disguise himself as a Muslim woman and lowered into an underground tunnel in a bucket. He was spit on, cursed, and compelled to kiss his Hamas captors in a staged ceremony.
Other hostages were shackled for months, starved, and left in complete darkness, their bodies wasting away.
According to testimonies published by Israeli media, the six freed hostages endured months of isolation, abuse, and deprivation in Hamas’s underground tunnel network.
Eliya Cohen, one of the released hostages, recounted being shackled for extended periods, suffering deep cuts from the restraints. He and his fellow captives were primarily held in sealed tunnels with limited access to light. Hamas operatives would occasionally shine flashlights into their eyes, a form of psychological manipulation.Go to the full article >>
Rubio: 'Brutal murder' of Bibas family illustrates Hamas's 'savagery'
"Hamas’ treatment of hostages, including its brutal murder of the Bibas family, further illustrates their savagery," Rubio wrote in his post.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed Hamas's murder of slain Israeli hostages Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir of the Bibas family, calling the terror group's actions an illustration of "savagery" in a Sunday X/Twitter post.
This comes after Israel's forensics team identified Shiri Bibas's body and confirmed that she did not die in an Israeli airstrike as Hamas had previously claimed. Shiri's children, Ariel and Kfir, were also identified, and it was confirmed they were murdered after their bodies were returned to Israel on Thursday as part of the ceasefire-hostage deal.
"Hamas’ treatment of hostages, including its brutal murder of the Bibas family, further illustrates their savagery," Rubio wrote in his post.
He added that this was "yet another reason why we are saying these terrorists must release all of the hostages immediately or be destroyed."
Hamas’ treatment of hostages, including its brutal murder of the Bibas family, further illustrates their savagery and is yet another reason why we are saying these terrorists must release all of the hostages immediately or be destroyed.— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) February 22, 2025
Go to the full article >>
Trump: I saw the six hostages return, Biden 'would never have gotten them back'
Former US President Joe Biden "would have never gotten any of them back," Trump said regarding the hostages.
US President Donald Trump said that he had seen the six hostages return from Hamas captivity to Israel on Saturday during his statement at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
During his address, Trump also criticized former US president Joe Biden and his conduct in working to bring back the Israeli hostages that were kidnapped to Hamas captivity during the October 7 attacks in 2023.
"I saw this morning that we got six more [hostages] back," Trump said.
He then said, "Biden got none back [hostages], by the way, just so you understand. None. Zero,"Go to the full article >>
What does the state of the hostages' hair reveal about their conditions in captivity?
Researchers explain how prolonged stress and malnutrition affect hair’s life cycle and accelerate scalp aging.
Weeks and months of starvation, existential fear, and unimaginable psychological stress have left their mark on the hostages' bodies. In addition to drastic weight loss and other physical and mental health effects, many of them were seen with hair that had prematurely whitened, developed gray streaks, or partial baldness. Can extreme stress really cause such dramatic changes in hair? Researchers explain how prolonged stress and malnutrition affect hair’s life cycle and accelerate scalp aging.
Extreme psychological stress is one of the most significant factors in premature hair whitening. A study published in the journal Nature showed that chronic stress damages the stem cells of hair follicles. Under normal circumstances, the hair receives its color from pigment-producing cells called melanocytes, but when the body experiences prolonged stress, the sympathetic nervous system releases large amounts of norepinephrine—a stress hormone that harms the hair’s stem cells. When these cells are damaged or die, there is nothing left to produce pigment, and the hair becomes permanently white.Go to the full article >>
Six ex-hostages freed from Hamas captivity, arrive in Israeli territory
This marks the first time in the deal that hostages were released in Rafah and in Nuseirat.
Six hostages were released from Hamas captivity Saturday, as Tal Shoham, Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert, and Eliya Cohen returned to Israel after 505 days, and Avera Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayed returned after being held by Hamas since 2014 and 2015, respectively.
Mengistu and Shoham were released in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, while Shem Tov, Wenkert, and Cohen were released from the Nuseirat refugee camp shortly after. Al-Sayed was then released from captivity in Gaza City.
This marks the first time in the deal that hostages were released in Nuseirat and in Rafah. Saturday's transfer was the seventh wave of releases in the hostage deal.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 69 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal