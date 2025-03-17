Gaps between Israel and Hamas 'difficult, but not impossible', Iran distances itself from Houthis
Eisenkot, various MKs demand meeting with Netanyahu, Katz over 'war failures' • Shin Bet Chief to PM: I'll step down, but not yet
Gaps between Israel and Hamas 'difficult, but not impossible' source tells 'Post'
As negotiators hit an impasse over hostage releases, US and Israeli officials warn Hamas that its "window of opportunity is closing" with possible military escalation if no deal is reached.
In Israel and the United States, the gaps between Israel and Hamas are currently being defined as highly problematic to bridge.
"It's difficult, though not impossible, to bridge," an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.
Iran distances itself from Houthis as its terror proxy network falters – analysis
Tehran insists the Houthis act independently as US airstrikes intensify—what does this mean for Iran’s proxy network?
The US launched multiple strikes on the Iranian-backed Houthis overnight between March 15 and March 16. The strikes are not only extensive, but the Trump administration is vowing to keep up the pressure on the Houthis. Iran may now be distancing itself from the group.
If Iran loses the Houthis as a major proxy, it will represent another setback to Tehran. It will also illustrate the overall weakness of the proxy alliance that former IRGC-Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani constructed over decades. Soleimani was killed by the US in January 2020.
Shin Bet Chief to PM: I'll step down, but not yet
Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar pushes back against Netanyahu’s dismissal, vowing to stay until progress is made on hostages and the Qatargate probe.
Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, on Sunday night, partially accepted and partially rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to fire him as head of the agency.
He said he would resign early, but only after further progress on returning Israeli hostages, finishing the Qatargate probe, and preparing his successor to take over.
Far-right MK accuses Shin Bet of planning coup against the government, blames 'Deep State'
Netanyahu and his supporters have regularly blamed the "Deep State" for the corruption cases opened against him and the attempts to investigate October 7.
Deputy Minister and Noam MK Avi Maoz accused the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) of planning a coup against the government in statements on the Kol Barama radio show last Tuesday, prior to Prime Minister Benjmin Netanyahu's announcement that he was seeking to fire Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar on Sunday.
השב"כ ניהל דיונים איך לפעול נגד הכנסת | סגן השר אבי מעוז ליקי אדמקר וישראל כהן בשמונה אפס אפס: "כבר שנה אני קורא לפיטוריו של ראש השב"כ. לאחר הבחירות, התרעתי בפני ראש הממשלה שהשב"כ פועל להפיכה במדינת ישראל. לפני שנתיים פורסם שבשב"כ מתנהלים דיונים איך לפעול במידה והכנסת תפעל נגד…— קול ברמה (@KolBarama) March 11, 2025

Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal.