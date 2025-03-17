Gaps between Israel and Hamas 'difficult, but not impossible', Iran distances itself from Houthis

Houthi activists lay flowers under a poster at the gate of the Iranian embassy as they offer condolences over the deaths of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and others, in Sanaa, Yemen May 21, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

The US launched multiple strikes on the Iranian-backed Houthis overnight between March 15 and March 16. The strikes are not only extensive, but the Trump administration is vowing to keep up the pressure on the Houthis. Iran may now be distancing itself from the group.

If Iran loses the Houthis as a major proxy, it will represent another setback to Tehran. It will also illustrate the overall weakness of the proxy alliance that former IRGC-Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani constructed over decades. Soleimani was killed by the US in January 2020.