Hezbollah ready to discuss weapons if Israel withdraws, IDF war crimes probes delayed

The High Court of Justice convenes in Jerusalem on April 8, 2025 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The High Court of Justice on Tuesday encouraged the Attorney-General's Office and the government to reach an acceptable “creative solution,” after hearing arguments from both, along with petitioners, for and against the government’s decision to fire Shin Bet head Ronen Bar.

The interim order issued on Tuesday night means that Bar will stay in his position until April 20. Chief Justice Isaac Amit noted that if the sides fail to reach an agreement, the court will issue a decision. The judges noted in the decision that this means no moves can be made towards his replacement, though the prime minister may interview candidates. They added that both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bar can submit affidavits to their position, as well as classified ones, to the court.