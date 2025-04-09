Hezbollah ready to discuss weapons if Israel withdraws, IDF war crimes probes delayed
Facing calls to disarm, Hezbollah ready to discuss weapons if Israel withdraws, senior official say
"Hezbollah is ready to discuss the matter of its arms if Israel withdraws from the five points, and halts its aggression against Lebanese," the senior official told Reuters.
As calls for Lebanon's Hezbollah to disarm gain momentum, a senior Hezbollah official told Reuters the group is ready to hold talks with the Lebanese president about its weapons if Israel withdraws from south Lebanon and stops its strikes.
US-backed President Joseph Aoun, who vowed when he took office in January to establish a state monopoly on the control of arms, intends to open talks with Hezbollah over its arsenal soon, three Lebanese political sources said.Go to the full article >>
High Court freezes firing of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar until later decision
Raucous court causes delays in consequential hearing • Ministers threaten to disregard ruling, paving way for constitutional crisis
The High Court of Justice on Tuesday encouraged the Attorney-General's Office and the government to reach an acceptable “creative solution,” after hearing arguments from both, along with petitioners, for and against the government’s decision to fire Shin Bet head Ronen Bar.
The interim order issued on Tuesday night means that Bar will stay in his position until April 20. Chief Justice Isaac Amit noted that if the sides fail to reach an agreement, the court will issue a decision. The judges noted in the decision that this means no moves can be made towards his replacement, though the prime minister may interview candidates. They added that both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bar can submit affidavits to their position, as well as classified ones, to the court.Go to the full article >>
IAF chief works to prevent letter of reservists refusing to fight, says war 'too political'
Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar threatening that anyone who signs the letter will not be able to continue serving in the reserves.
A group of Air Force pilots sent a letter opposing the continuation of fighting in the Gaza Strip, on account of the return to fighting being too "political," KAN reported for the first time on Tuesday evening.
The letter caused a storm within the air force, with Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar threatening that anyone who signs the letter will not be able to continue serving in the reserves, KAN added.Go to the full article >>
