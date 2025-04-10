IDF sources say it may take years to root out all Hamas terrorists in Gaza, IAF jet crashes
Israel, Turkey look to create deconfliction mechanism in Syria • Negotiations underway with countries to absorb Gazans • Around 75% of Hamas's tunnels not destroyed by IDF
Netanyahu to cabinet: Negotiations underway with two countries to absorb Gazans
“That’s the direction things need to go,” said Netanyahu, following his US visit regarding discussions with countries about the possibility of absorbing a large number of Gazans.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the security cabinet on Wednesday that negotiations are underway with two large countries to absorb large numbers of Gazans who will emigrate voluntarily.
Netanyahu continued that Israel knew in advance about the US talks with Iran regarding its nuclear program, and the US wanted to know what a good agreement was from Israel's perspective.
Israeli Air Force jet crashes in Lebanon due to technical malfunction
The IDF clarified that there is no concern over security issues nor over an information leak.
An Israeli air force jet crashed in Lebanon due to a technical malfunction, the IDF announced on Wednesday.
The incident is being investigated.
Israel, Turkey look to create deconfliction mechanism in Syria, sources tell ‘Post’
The Turkish-Syrian connection has been tightening recently. A Western intelligence source previously told the 'Post' that Turkey wants to become Syria's air defense provider.
Israel and Turkey have recently discussed creating a coordination mechanism in Syria in efforts to prevent friction, a source familiar with details told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.
According to the source, the two countries are looking to "establish a mechanism similar to the one that had existed with Russia" during the rule of Bashar al-Assad in Syria. The source noted that the mechanism "successfully prevented unnecessary friction" between Moscow and Jerusalem in the past.
IDF sources admit it may take years to root out all Hamas terrorists in Gaza - exclusive
Katz to 'Post': Philadelphi constitutes ongoing major smuggling threat - despite prior top IDF official denials
Although the IDF is making consistent progress against Hamas on many fronts, the army sources acknowledged to The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday that it could easily take a full year or even years to fully root out the terror group.
The starting point of the conversation was the recent success of the IDF killing 300 Hamas terrorists and the success prior to the January 19 ceasefire of having killed 18,000-20,000, but then combining that picture with the fact that Hamas may have another 25,000 or more fighters and that currently, the IDF is focusing lots of energy on eliminating the terror group's remaining fighters in Rafah.
