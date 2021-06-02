20th anniversary of the infamous Dolphinarium Disco terror attack

The Dolphinarium massacre occurred exactly 20 years ago on June 1, 2001, when Saeed Hotari, a terrorist affiliated with Hamas, blew himself up in a suicide bombing outside the Tel Aviv nightclub.
Suicide bomber Hotari was standing in line on a Friday night in front of the Dolphinarium night club in Tel Aviv, when the area was mostly packed with young olim from Russia waiting to enter the club.
At 23:38, Hotari detonated his explosive device.
Twenty-one people were killed in the attack, including one soldier and 20 civilians, most of whom were teenage girls.
The Foreign Ministry listed the names of the 21 victims as follows:
Jan Bloom, 25, of Ramat Gan (d. June 3)
Marina Berkovizki, 17, of Tel Aviv
Roman Dezanshvili, 21, of Bat Yam
Yevgenia Haya Dorfman, 15, of Bat Yam (d. June 19)
Ilya Gutman, 19, of Bat Yam
Anya Kazachkov, 16, of Holon
Katherine Kastaniyada-Talkir, 15, of Ramat Gan
Aleksei Lupalu, 16, of the Ukraine
Mariana Medvedenko, 16, of Tel Aviv
Irena Nepomneschi, 16, of Bat Yam
Yelena Nelimov, 18, of Tel Aviv
Yulia Nelimov, 16, of Tel Aviv
Raisa Nimrovsky, 15, of Netanya
Pvt. Diez (Dani) Normanov, 21, of Tel Aviv
Sergei Panchenko, 20, Ukraine (d. June 2)
Simona Rodin, 18, of Holon
Ori Shahar, 32, of Ramat Gan
Liana Sakiyan, 16, of Tel Aviv
Yael-Yulia Sklianik, 15, of Holon (d. June 2)
Maria Tagilchev, 14, of Netanya
Irena Usdachi, 18, of Holon
The attack took place as part of the Second Intifada.Last year, EU Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret visited the Dolphinarium memorial to pay tribute to the victims of the 2001 Dolphinarium discotheque massacre, alongside a survivor of the attack.
Aaron Reich contributed to this report.