20th Juniper Falcon exercise commences with IDF, US Army amid COVID-19

The conditions were very different due to the coronavirus pandemic. Special adjustments had to be made in order to allow the exercise to go forth smoothly.

The exercise, according to the IDF, simulates a situation in which Israel is under attack of surface-to-surface rockets, mortars "and other aerial threats."

The exercise is meant to strengthen the cooperation between the US army and the IDF, as well as to allow for mutual learning for maintaining a strategic cooperation between the two bodies.

This is the 20th year that the exercise has taken place. Many Air Force units will be taking part, as well as the Navy.

In "The deep bond between the IDF and the US military will continue to intensify, while strengthening the response to all threats the IDF faces today," the IDF said in a statement.In Juniper Falcon 2019 , some 300 Americans from the United States European Command (USEUCOM) flew into Israel and joined some 400 IDF troops from various units in an exercise which focused on scenarios.

Washington and Jerusalem have signed an agreement that would see the US come to assist Israel with missile defense in times of war and in 2018, 3,000 American troops took part in Juniper Cobra, which simulated a massive missile attack on the Israeli home front.



Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.