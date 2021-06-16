The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

271,305 blood donations given in Israel in past year – MDA

Hundreds of thousands of blood donations helped save the lives of about 800,000 patients.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 16, 2021 11:51
"Blood Brothers" blood donation campaign by IDF and MDA, Oct. 2019 (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
"Blood Brothers" blood donation campaign by IDF and MDA, Oct. 2019
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
271,305 blood donations were given by Israelis in the past year, Magen David Adom announced as World Blood Donor Day was marked on Monday.
The hundreds of thousands of donations helped save the lives of about 800,000 patients. 68.5% of the donations were donated by men while 31.5% were donated by women.
IDF soldiers donated 68,875 units of blood, a quarter of all units donated in the past year. 17% of the blood donations in the past year donated for the first time in their lives.
Jerusalemites donated the most blood, with 17,096 units donated (6% of all donations in Israel), followed by Haifa, Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Beersheba, Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut, Rishon Lezion, Ashdod, Netanya and Ramat Gan.
MDA also received donations of 23,619 plasma doses from people who recovered from COVID-19.
"Thanks to the volunteerism of the residents of the State of Israel, the citizens and the soldiers, we were able to reach the required goal during the year to provide units of blood to the sick and wounded," said MDA Blood Donations Department Director Lior Altman. "We thank the many donors who took time and came to donate. Once every three months blood can be donated and we invite the public to continue this important mission of saving lives."
 
MDA Director-General Eli Bin echoed the sentiment.
"In many cases, a life-saving operation involves units of blood that come from the donor's arm through MDA's blood services to the patient and thus aid in critical medical care," he said. "With the help of hundreds of thousands of donors every year, we make this important life-saving mission possible and help the sick, injured and women giving birth across the country. We thank the citizens of Israel who donate, time and time again, for the highest value of giving and donate bloodily voluntarily for the benefit of all residents of the State of Israel."


Tags Magen David Adom health blood
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Should Bennett reverse Netanyahu's 'Kotel deal'? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Moshe Dann

Politics of guilt: Why does the Left oppose 'occupation' - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by