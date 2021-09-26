The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
55-year-old man arrested for suspected murder in Kiryat Ekron

Initial investigation shows that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE  
SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 08:24
Israeli police officer arrests a man. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israeli police officer arrests a man.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A 55-year-old man of Kiryat Ekron was arrested on Saturday night for his involvement in a murder the previous evening. Initial investigation confirms the suspicion that the victim and the suspect knew each other.
The incident happened in the suspect's apartment. Police believe that the victim, who was known to the police, went to the suspect's house due to their acquaintance, and while there, an argument broke out between the two. The argument then turned violent and ended with murder.
The circumstances of the incident and the reason for the murder have not yet been discovered.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to hospital on Friday night with multiple stab wounds in his torso. The hospital staff tried to save him, but half an hour later, they were forced to call his death.
