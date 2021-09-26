55-year-old man arrested for suspected murder in Kiryat Ekron

A 55-year-old man of Kiryat Ekron was arrested on Saturday night for his involvement in a murder the previous evening. Initial investigation confirms the suspicion that the victim and the suspect knew each other.
The incident happened in the suspect's apartment. Police believe that the victim, who was known to the police, went to the suspect's house due to their acquaintance, and while there, an argument broke out between the two. The argument then turned violent and ended with murder.
The circumstances of the incident and the reason for the murder have not yet been discovered.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to hospital on Friday night with multiple stab wounds in his torso. The hospital staff tried to save him, but half an hour later, they were forced to call his death.