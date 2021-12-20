The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

70% of shooting attacks in Israel used stolen IDF weapons

Some 464 of 675 shooting incidents reported throughout 2021 in the country used stolen military-grade weaponry.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2021 00:57
An IDF weapons cache (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
An IDF weapons cache
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
70% of all shooting incidents in Israel over the past 12 months were carried out with stolen IDF weaponry, Walla reported on Sunday.
Some 675 shooting incidents were reported throughout 2021 in the country, according to an official IDF statistics report. Out of those 675, a staggering 464 used stolen, military-grade weapons.
In a 2011 report, the number of shooting incidents carried out by IDF weapons stood at 65%, meaning a 5% rise was recorded in a decade.
The report also notes that most of those stolen IDF weapons were initially smuggled through Israel's borders with Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan. 
"While the Egyptian and Lebanese borders are harder to smuggle weapons or drugs through, the Jordanian border is basically just barbed wire," a defense establishment source told Walla.
A protest against the rising crime and violence in the Arab sector in Israel, Jaffa, Saturday, February 6, 2021. (credit: SASSONI AVSHALOM)A protest against the rising crime and violence in the Arab sector in Israel, Jaffa, Saturday, February 6, 2021. (credit: SASSONI AVSHALOM)
Some in Israel suggest the army's incompetence in guarding its arsenal correlates with the rising number of deaths and violent clashes in Israel's Arab sector.
More than 100 Israeli-Arabs have died since the beginning of 2021 in crime-related incidents. Early in December, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel is "moving from defense to offense" in the way it combats crime in the Arab sector.
The long-term issue of Arab-Israeli violence is a greater threat to the State of Israel than Hamas and Hezbollah, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar told The Jerusalem Post in October.
In 2017, there were an estimated 267,000 illegal weapons in Israel. By 2020, that number nearly doubled, with a Knesset estimate reporting some 400,000 illegal weapons circulating around the country.
The IDF has also seen a record amount of explosives stolen from its bases in a year where the number of explosive devices used in organized crime violence rose to 22%.
In the past, explosive devices used in the streets typically contained between 500g. to 1kg. of military-grade explosives. In 2021, they contained more than 1.5kg., sometimes even reaching 2.5kg. of IDF explosives.


Tags Israel IDF crime arab sector illegal weapons
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The world must stand behind Israel in fight against terrorism -editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hasan Ismaik

What Israelis know and Arabs must learn - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Kylie EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ

It is time for Matan Kahana to address the issue of agunot - opinion

 By KYLIE EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ
Dov Moran

How entrepreneurs should deal with regret - opinion

 By DOV MORAN
Amotz Asa-El

What happened to Donald Trump? - opinion

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Landlord sues after discovering realtor in apartment with lover
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by