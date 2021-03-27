Shalom Kadosh, 74, beaten by thief on way to daughter's wedding

Notable chef Shalom Kadosh (74) was assaulted on Sunday at a Jerusalem gas station when he confronted a man who stole his wallet, Haaretz reported on Friday.
The accused man shoved Kadosh who fell, hit his head, and was taken to Hadassah-University Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.
The elderly man, who cooked for world leaders such as US President John Kennedy, US President Barak Obama and Beatrix of the Netherlands was on the way to take part in his daughter’s wedding.
Police are investigating the matter but the man had not been found at the time of this report.
Kadosh began his career as a young chef working on ships and became the chief chef of the Fattal chain of hotels. He is the editor of a 16-volume 1982 encyclopedia on cooking and baking and won several awards for his long career.
