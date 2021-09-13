75-year-old haredi dies falling off tree while picking lulav - report

A 75-year-old ultra-Orthodox (haredi) man from Israel's North died late Sunday night after falling off a palm tree by Route 90 while trying to pick a lulav, haredi news outlet Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The man's body was discovered near Kfar Korazim, according to the report. ZAKA and Magen David Adom medics soon arrived at the scene and confirmed his death.

Police are investigating the incident.

Lulavs are traditionally associated with the holiday of Sukkot , which occurs shortly following the conclusion of the High Holy Days. Worshippers use the lulav (palm branch) along with three other plants: Hadas, which are three myrtle boughs with leaves; etrog, a citron fruit; and arava, two willow branches with leaves.

These ingredients make up the four species (arba minim) which are used every day on Sukkot except Shabbat.

WORSHIPERS hold the Four Species – ‘lulav’, ‘etrog’, ‘hadassim’ and ‘aravot’ – as they pray during Sukkot, in Ramat Beit Shemesh earlier this week. (credit: YAAKOV LEDERMAN)

Many people begin preparing for Sukkot ahead of Yom Kippur by ordering the four species.