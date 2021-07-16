The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

8 seriously wounded within 3 hours in 5 different accidents

The accidents occurred all over the country, as numbers of traffic-related casualties continue to eclipse the 2019 pre-covid numbers.

By ELIAV BREUER  
JULY 16, 2021 21:07
Site of the accident near the Morasha junction today (Friday) (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Site of the accident near the Morasha junction today (Friday)
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
At least 8 people were seriously injured in 5 different accidents in a span of three hours on Friday, in what appears to be one of this year's deadliest days on the road.  
The first, a head-on collision, occurred at around 15:30 on road 784 between the town of Kaukab Abu al-Hija and the Morasha junction in the Lower Galilee. 4 women, aged 31, 19, 15, and probably belonging to the same family, were seriously injured and evacuated to Rambam hospital in Haifa. 
At roughly the same time another crash was reported in Samaria, between the Tapuach Junction and the town of Migdalim. An additional 4 people were injured in the crash, this time with one, a 24-year-old woman, in severe condition.
An hour later, a man and woman aged 40 and 35 were seriously injured, and their two infant daughters were moderately wounded when the car they were driving in flipped over in the Kiryat Gat area. The man was evacuated by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem.
At 18:20 police reported that a self-inflicted accident occurred in a neighborhood designated for released soldiers in the town of Kisra-Sumei in the Western Galilee. According to the report, a 17 year old was seriously injured and his two brothers, aged 24 and 12, were also hurt. All 3 were evacuated to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya. 
Ten minutes later, police reported another crash, this time on Route 60 near the Shoket junction north of Beersheba. A motorcyclist reportedly exited the nearby town of Abu Keif, while riding on one wheel and dangerously zigzagging between lanes. According to the initial police report, a policeman from the police motorcycle unit noticed the motorcyclist and began chasing after him while calling ahead for a roadblock. The motorcyclist eventually drove into the police car blocking the road, and eventually became trapped with his motorcycle under the car. He was extracted in serious condition and evacuated.
(Blue trend line shows that 2021 is on pace to be the bloodier than 2019. Credit: National Road Safety Authority)(Blue trend line shows that 2021 is on pace to be the bloodier than 2019. Credit: National Road Safety Authority)
THE BLOODY afternoon comes as data shows that the amount of casualties so far in 2021 is projected to surpass 2019 (in 2020 there was a significant decrease due to reduced driving during the coronavirus lockdowns). Despite consistent efforts to reduce traffic-related casualties, 197 people have died so far this year, compared to 177 on this date in 2019.        


Tags Israel traffic accident road safety
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Tisha Be'av: Israel must end baseless hatred, rally together - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by