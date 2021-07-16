8 seriously wounded within 3 hours in 5 different accidents

The first, a head-on collision, occurred at around 15:30 on road 784 between the town of Kaukab Abu al-Hija and the Morasha junction in the Lower Galilee. 4 women, aged 31, 19, 15, and probably belonging to the same family, were seriously injured and evacuated to Rambam hospital in Haifa.

At roughly the same time another crash was reported in Samaria, between the Tapuach Junction and the town of Migdalim. An additional 4 people were injured in the crash, this time with one, a 24-year-old woman, in severe condition.

An hour later, a man and woman aged 40 and 35 were seriously injured, and their two infant daughters were moderately wounded when the car they were driving in flipped over in the Kiryat Gat area. The man was evacuated by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem.

At 18:20 police reported that a self-inflicted accident occurred in a neighborhood designated for released soldiers in the town of Kisra-Sumei in the Western Galilee. According to the report, a 17 year old was seriously injured and his two brothers, aged 24 and 12, were also hurt. All 3 were evacuated to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("634517") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

(Blue trend line shows that 2021 is on pace to be the bloodier than 2019. Credit: National Road Safety Authority) THE BLOODY afternoon comes as data shows that the Ten minutes later, police reported another crash, this time on Route 60 near the Shoket junction north of Beersheba. A motorcyclist reportedly exited the nearby town of Abu Keif, while riding on one wheel and dangerously zigzagging between lanes. According to the initial police report, a policeman from the police motorcycle unit noticed the motorcyclist and began chasing after him while calling ahead for a roadblock. The motorcyclist eventually drove into the police car blocking the road, and eventually became trapped with his motorcycle under the car. He was extracted in serious condition and evacuated.THE BLOODY afternoon comes as data shows that the amount of casualties so far in 2021 is projected to surpass 2019 (in 2020 there was a significant decrease due to reduced driving during the coronavirus lockdowns). Despite consistent efforts to reduce traffic-related casualties, 197 people have died so far this year, compared to 177 on this date in 2019.