Deadly night on Israel's roads: Five casualties across the country

Some 96 people were killed in road accidents since the beginning of 2021, according to data published by the National Road Safety Authority.

By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE  
APRIL 20, 2021 10:53
The scene of a road accident near Beersheba, April 20, 2021.
Five people were killed Monday night in different car accidents across the country. In one incident, a 35-year-old riding on an electric scooter was found dead on the corner of Yehoshua Ben Nun and Jabotinsky streets in Tel Aviv. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics rushed to the scene and administered medical treatment before declaring his death. Israel Police has opened an investigation surrounding the circumstances of the accident.
In another tragic incident, a 22-year-old was killed in a serious accident on Highway 4, near Zichron Yaakov. Four other individuals were injured in the accident. MDA paramedics evacuated a 35-year-old ventilated man and a 25-year-old woman to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, Hadera. Paramedics also evacuated a 20-year-old woman in moderate to serious condition and a 20-year-old in moderate condition to the same hospital.   
MDA paramedic Lior Elmakeies who was among the first to reach the scene said: "We arrived to an extremely serious accident that involved a vehicle with five passengers that hit a road barrier on the right side of the road. The driver, a young man in his 20s, was trapped in the driver's seat while unconscious and suffering a multi-system injury. After examining him we declared his death. The four unconscious passengers were laying on the road while suffering from multiple injuries on their upper torsos. We administered life-saving treatment and evacuated them to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center and Rambam Health Care Campus in critical and moderate conditions, respectively."
In another accident on the nearby Road 44, paramedics attempted to resuscitate two motorcyclists, one of whom, 34, died on the scene and the second, 42, was evacuated in serious condition to the Sheba Medical Center, where doctors later declared his death.
MDA paramedics Eli Raymond and Yosef Nahun said: "This was a serious accident that involved two motorcycles. The drivers were unconscious and were laying far away from each other on the road. They were suffering from a multi-system injury, not breathing and had no pulse. We immediately began administering medical treatment and advanced resuscitation efforts on both victims. The injury of one victim was critical and we declared his death on the scene. Once the second victim regained pulse we evacuated him in critical condition to the hospital while connecting him to a ventilator."
In Petah Tikva, a 30-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on Route 40 near the Sha'ariya Interchange in the city. MDA paramedics who reached the scene found the victim laying unconscious and declared his death. The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident did not require medical attention.
According to data published by the National Road Safety Authority, some 96 people were killed in road accidents since the beginning of 2021, compared to 74 around the same time last year. Among those, 29 were pedestrians, 23 were motorcyclists, and eight were electric scooter riders and cyclists.
This article was originally published in Hebrew by Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, and was translated by Tobias Siegal.   


Tags Magen David Adom road accidents Car Crash
