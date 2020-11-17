800 kilograms of tomatoes smuggled from Turkey found in Rehovot, Ashdod

The Agriculture Ministry found 800 kg of smuggled tomatoes from Turkey.According to the statement by the ministry, the tomatoes were brought to Ashdod where one merchant had planed to sell them to another merchant in Rehovot, while keeping some in his storage unit. According to the investigation he had also planned to sell said tomatoes with their pedicel still attached, with the hoped of extending their shelf life. This presents further danger to local agriculture as many lesions and pests can be found beneath it which could damage all branches of the field. The man was brought into questioning and he will be prosecuted. By law, it is forbidden to import any plants to Israel and doing so is considered a criminal offense.
