The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

800,000 to get 'Check for Every Citizen' aid on Wednesday

On Wednesday eligible Israelis (above the age of 18) will start receiving their NIS 750 payments as well.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 4, 2020 20:30
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits next to foreign minister Israel Katz during a cabinet meeting (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits next to foreign minister Israel Katz during a cabinet meeting
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Approximately 800,000 Israelis in need will get an additional sum of NIS 750 to their bank accounts on Wednesday, as part of the "Check for Every Citizen" program championed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz.
The sum is added to the NIS 750 already given to each Israeli, making the sum NIS 1,500 in total.
The groups who receive the extra benefit include the disabled, those who became disabled during their army service, Holocaust survivors, immigrants (olim) in need who arrived to the country in the past 12 months and those who are eligible for supplementary income from the National Insurance Institute (NII).
The roughly 800,000 Israelis, who belong to these groups, received the payments to their bank accounts.
On Wednesday eligible Israelis (above the age of 18) will start receiving their NIS 750 payments as well. The NII asked the very young, who may not have held jobs or are now in the IDF, to use its web portal to inform it of their bank accounts to get the money.
“Even if we won’t be able to wire the money to this or that person,” an NII official told The Jerusalem Post, “they can arrive at the Postal Bank and get the money in cash after they present an ID.
“When we began this operation we lacked two million bank accounts,” the official said, “now we only lack 600,000, and every day this number decreases.”
Netanyahu said the plan is meant to “get the wheels of the economy moving again” and Katz vowed that “every citizen who deserves this money will get it.”
Hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Israel currently faces an unemployment rate of 21.6%, according to the unemployment service.
Several industries, such as tourism, aviation and theater performances nearly collapsed overnight due to the health restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus.
Netanyahu’s critics, such as Labor MK Merav Michaeli, called the "Check for Every Citizen" plan “giving out candy” in an effort to quell public protests against a prime minister indicted of alleged corruption.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Finance Ministry israel katz Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel must remain open to all diaspora Jews, not just students By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Amotz Asa-El At 20, Bashar Assad's rule is the shame of the Arab world By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by